Streamkap secures $3.3M for real-time data streaming service

Real-time data streaming provider Streamkap has secured $3.3 million in Seed and Pre-Seed funding.

Founded in June 2022 by serial data entrepreneurs Paul Dudley and Ricky Thomas, UK-US company Streamkap is on a mission to make real-time data easy, accessible, and low-cost for businesses.

By providing a low-maintenance streaming ETL platform built on top of Apache Kafka and Flink, Streamkap empowers companies to get their data from A to B faster with minimal setup.

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, consumers demand immediate, seamless experiences. Whether it’s tracking a food delivery in real-time, receiving instant updates on financial transactions, or enjoying personalized shopping experiences, real-time data has become a cornerstone for meeting modern consumer expectations.

For instance, when ordering a ride or food delivery, users expect to see the real-time location of their driver. Delays or outdated information can lead to frustration and negative user experiences.

Real-time data is also critical for AI applications, including retrieval augmented generation (RAG), which enhances large language models by integrating enterprise-specific data for accurate and relevant results.

Streamkap enables businesses to switch from slow batch processing to real-time data streaming without the complexity of managing streaming infrastructure. It offers a user-friendly and maintenance-free solution for moving data with sub-second latency using change data capture (CDC) connectors for various databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, DynamoDB, and MongoDB.

The platform, which can be deployed as SaaS or in a bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC) model, seamlessly integrates with popular data warehouses and lakes like Snowflake, BigQuery, ClickHouse and Databricks, ensuring reliable and cost-efficient data delivery.

Paul Dudley, co-founder of Streamkap, said: "

Today, consumers increasingly expect and demand real-time experiences, and businesses need faster data to power these experiences and make critical decisions. We're making real-time data easy by helping companies get low-latency data into modern data platforms with the simplicity of a traditional cloud-based ETL."

InReach Ventures led the funding, with participation from TEN13, Haatch Ventures, and Begin Capital. The company has also attracted angel investors with positions at notable companies such as Datadog, Anthropic, and Clickhouse.

"Streamkap is positioned at the intersection of major trends in data—the shift to real-time and the rise of the modern data stack," said Roberto Bonanzinga Partner at InReach Ventures.

"The team's deep expertise in data infrastructure and track record scaling data businesses make them well-equipped to become a key player in this space."

Streamkap will use the new funding to expand its engineering and go-to-market teams, which have already doubled in size this year. On the product side, the company is investing in new capabilities for stream processing to enable transformations that further reduce latency.