Meddenovo secures €1M Pre-Seed to unlock cyclic peptides' drug development potential

Meddenovo Drug Design has completed a Pre-seed investment round, raising up to €1 million.

The company is dedicated to transforming drug design through leveraging AI, molecular modelling, and the unique properties of cyclic peptides to create innovative therapeutic solutions.

“Our platform is the only one specifically designed to harness the potential of cyclic peptides,” said Ilke Ugur Marion, co-founder and CEO.

“Despite their optimal size and ideal pharmaceutical properties, cyclic peptides still remain an untapped potential in drug development. Our mission is to fill this gap, using advanced AI-powered technology to streamline the design and testing of new therapeutics.”

The company aims to reduce the time associated with bringing new drugs to market, ultimately accelerating the development of effective therapies for diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, as well as global health concerns like antimicrobial resistance.

The founders of Meddenovo bring extensive expertise and passion to the company's mission. Dr Ilk Ugur Marion, co-founder and CEO, has a robust background in drug development, scientific research, and project management. Dr Antoine Marion, co-founder and CTO, is an expert in developing computational chemistry codes and contributes deep knowledge in design method development.

ACT Venture Partners led the funding.

“Meddenovo targets pharmaceutical and biotech companies looking to innovate and enhance their drug design processes,” said Gokhan Guner, Managing Partner at ACT Venture Partners.

“With the global therapeutic peptides market projected to continue its strong growth, Meddenovo is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend. The company's scalable solutions, combined with a focus on innovation and efficiency, provide a strong foundation for sustained growth and market leadership.”

The new funding will accelerate R&D, enhance Meddenovo's AI-driven platforms, and expand its customer base and partnerships. This includes transitioning from a service-based model to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and fostering co-development opportunities.

Lead image: Gokhan Guner, Managing Partner at ACT Venture Partners, with Dr Ilke Ugur Marion, co-founder and CEO of Meddenovo, and Dr Antoine Marion, Co-founder and CTO of Meddenovo, during the signing of the investment agreement.