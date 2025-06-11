Sefit health secures CHF150,000 to help people with sensory overload thrive

Swiss startup Sefit health secured CHF150,000 from Venture Kick to help people with sensory overload thrive.

Sefit health is developing Virtual Reality-based therapeutic tools to help individuals with impaired stimulus filtering (such as those with ADHD, ASD, or migraines) manage sensory overload and reduce medication dependence.

Leveraging expertise in medical informatics, pharmacology, and clinical research, Sefit offers customised virtual-reality exposure therapy designed to improve daily functioning in social, educational, and work contexts.

Many people struggle with sensory filtering difficulties, which are common in highly sensitive individuals and those with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, or migraines. Over 120 million people across the DACH region, the US, and Canada are affected by these conditions.

Challenges often make everyday situations overwhelming, leading to social isolation and difficulty participating fully in work or education. Although experts recommend controlled exposure to manage sensory stress, applying this safely and effectively in real life remains a challenge.

Sefit health’s Virtual Reality training tool adapts to each user, gradually increasing exposure and building coping skills at their own pace. This way it offers an alternative for managing daily stress and avoiding the use of pharmaceutical medication.

Currently, a wellness device, Sefit aims to gain medical certification following a clinical study planned for late 2025.

The raised capital will support refining the training software by incorporating feedback from therapists and clinical experts and preparing for the next pivotal phase of clinical trials.

Elena Börlin, founder of Sefit health, highlighted:

Venture Kick hasn’t just financed and challenged us, it motivates, educates, and offers new valuable connections thanks to multiple mentoring workshops.

Lead image: Sefit health | From left to right: Calebe Künzle, Elena Börlin, and Eric Nerger