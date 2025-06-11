Wandercraft brings in $75M for global acceleration of AI-powered robotics

French robotics company Wandercraft, known for its cutting-edge exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, has secured $75 million as part of its Series D funding round.

With over a decade of experience and a neural network trained on billions of steps, Wandercraft is extending mobility beyond clinics. Their self-balancing walking exoskeleton, Atalante X, is used in over 100 rehabilitation centres across four continents, helping individuals with disabilities take more than a million steps each month.

Now expanding into personal and industrial use, Wandercraft’s Eve exoskeleton enables wheelchair users to stand and walk in everyday life. Meanwhile, its Calvin line of autonomous humanoid robots is designed to support physically demanding tasks, relieving workers and assisting caregivers.

Driven by the mission to help people move independently, Wandercraft builds AI-powered, hands-free systems that allow upright movement without crutches or walkers. The company’s technology is refined through billions of simulations and tens of millions of real-world steps.

Matthieu Masselin, co-founder and CEO of Wandercraft, said:

The momentum we’ve achieved over the past few years is extraordinary. We’ve expanded globally, launched pivotal clinical trials, readied the commercialization of Eve, our personal exoskeleton, and entered a landmark partnership with Renault. This funding allows us to continue our mission of transforming how people live, move, and work across rehabilitation, home environments, and soon on factory floors.

The funding follows the announcement of a strategic partnership with Renault Group, which now holds a minority stake in Wandercraft. Renault brings industrial expertise to scale production of Wandercraft’s exoskeletons and humanoid robots, becoming both a commercial partner and the first customer of the Calvin-40 model.

Participants in this round include Renault Group, BPIFrance, the European Investment Bank, Teampact Ventures, Quadrant Management, LBO France, Mutuelles Impact (managed by XAnge), Cemag Invest, Martagon Capital, and AG2R LA MONDIALE.

The new funding will help propel Wandercraft into its next phase of growth:

bringing Eve, the world’s first self-balancing personal exoskeleton, to market as early as 2026,

expanding clinical adoption of its flagship rehabilitation system, Atalante X, and

developing and deploying Calvin-40, its humanoid robot, intended for physically demanding tasks.

With more than 30 patents and a deeply human mission, Wandercraft believes robotics should empower people to move freely, with reliability, responsiveness, and purpose.

