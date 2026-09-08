sci2sci raises €1.2M to build trusted AI infrastructure for regulated industries

Berlin-based software startup sci2sci has raised €1.2 million in pre-seed funding to expand its technology for organising and verifying data in regulated industries. The round was co-led by Heliad and IBB Ventures, with participation from Robin Capital and Superangels.

Founded by Angelina Lesnikova and Valerii Kremnev, sci2sci is developing software designed to help companies connect fragmented information and verify the evidence behind data and AI-generated outputs.

The company initially focused on the biopharma sector, where research and regulatory information is often spread across PDFs, spreadsheets, laboratory notes and multiple disconnected systems. This fragmentation can make it difficult to trace findings back to their sources, particularly in regulatory and audit processes, while AI tools can compound the problem when working with incomplete or inconsistent information.

Sci2sci's Integrity Cortex addresses this by connecting information from company documents, data and AI outputs into a structured network. The system links claims to their sources and verifies citations and conclusions, providing an auditable record designed to comply with 21 CFR Part 11 requirements for electronic records. Integrity Cortex is built on Parseltongue, a framework that sci2sci open-sourced this year under the Apache 2.0 licence.

The company's second product, VectorCat, serves as a data integration layer, connecting information stored across cloud storage, network drives and laboratory systems without requiring companies to migrate the underlying data. It creates a searchable catalogue that can be accessed by employees and AI applications.

Valerii Kremnev, co-founder and CTO of sci2sci, explained that the company's approach is designed to build verification and traceability into AI workflows:

Instead of shipping capabilities first and patching trust and security afterward, we built Parseltongue and Integrity Cortex to permit only safe outputs. A model’s lockpicking skills are useless when there’s no door — and our software guarantees there is none. The same holds for deception: our systems don’t have ungrounded statements as a primitive. The model is forced to produce evidence for every claim it makes.

Sci2sci is already working with customers across preclinical research, contract clinical research and bioprocess operations. The company plans to use the funding to expand its engineering team, deepen existing deployments and reach additional biopharma customers. It also plans to extend Integrity Cortex into other regulated industries, including banking.