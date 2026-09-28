European tech weekly recap: Over €2B invested across 65+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were robotics (€508.3 million), artificial intelligence (€406.6 million), and healthtech (€305.8 million). At the country level, 🇵🇹 Portugal took first place (€510.9 million), followed by 🇳🇱 the Netherlands (€435.9 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€273.9 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- PORTUGAL: TEKEVER raises $580M Series D at $6.4B valuation
- NETHERLANDS: Bird raises $450M in debt, headcount cut from 1,000 peak to 120
- FINLAND: Verda raises $189M to advance its AI cloud and expand compute capacity
- GERMANY: Metycle secures €131.7M credit facility to scale secondary copper and aluminium supply
- UK: Anthropic and Nvidia back Basecamp Research in $140M Series C
- GERMANY: Noxtua raises more than €100M as C.H.BECK takes majority stake in legaltech
- FRANCE: HighLife raises nearly €80M
- SPAIN: Anaconda Biomed raises $56M in funding
- SLOVENIA: Space Labs receives $50M investment
- NETHERLANDS: Morphotonics closes €40M+ Series B to tackle AI devices’ hidden manufacturing bottleneck
- FRANCE: Biolevate lands €30M Series A to scale life sciences AI
- UK: CellPoint raises $34M in funding
- UK: FintechOS raises $28M in equity and debt
- UK: Unit1 Studio raises £20M to scale avatar concert technology
- TURKEY: Game studio Circle Games has received a $25M investment led by Tencent
- BELGIUM: Spott secures $21M Series A to expand its AI platform for recruitment agencies
- IRELAND: W4 Games raises $18M in Series B funding
- FRANCE: WEALTHCOME raises €15M to challenge Harvest and accelerate growth with major accounts
- FRANCE: KHEOPS raises €12M to move from workflow to assortment intelligence
- UK: Outerlimit raises $16M in pre-seed funding
- UK: StandardX launches with £10M to expand isotope production for medicine and fusion
- ITALY: Tundr raises €11.6M in Series A to expand corporate welfare benefits platform
- SWEDEN: NATO Innovation Fund co-leads €11M investment in defence tech outfit Terasi
- UK: Givestar raises £9M to power modern fundraising
- BELGIUM: Novadip Biosciences raises €10.4M to fund pivotal clinical trial and unlock EIB loan tranche
- UK: Argentex founder Harry Adams raises £7.5M for new startup Tenora
- UK: AI-driven cashback-to-mortgage app Sprive raises $10M
- FRANCE: Zeliq raises €7M to build an agentic revenue workspace
- FRANCE: Primo raises $8M to bring autonomous AI agents to IT operations
- SWEDEN: Enginzyme raises $7.6M in funding
- FRANCE: Relaisanté raises €6M to find home caregivers in 18 minutes
- GERMANY: AI startup mika raises €6M to simplify accounting and tax for SMEs
- ICELAND: 50skills raises $6M to scale its AI operating system for people workflows
- SPAIN: Healthtech startup Tucuvi Care secures €5M from ICO's Venture Arm
- SPAIN: Mirai RiskTech raises €5M for global growth
- NORWAY: Benford raises €5M to rebuild financial audit from the ground up
- UK: Fitness mirror MAGIC AI raises £8M in a Series B to scale in US
- UK: Adaptavate set for commercial launch with £4M funding package
- GERMANY: F13 emerges from stealth with $5M for vector graphics AI
- UK: Metris secures $5M to build a unified data layer for energy assets
- GERMANY: Kontext raises $4M for runtime security platform for AI agents
- UK: Traveltech Stasher secures £3M for global expansion
- SPAIN: h2site raises €3.4M in funding
- FRANCE: Lightspring raises €3.5M to tackle photonic chip manufacturing bottleneck
- UK: CSignum raises £2.6M in funding
- SWEDEN: Spiich raises €3M to let AI handle admin work while sales teams focus on customers
- BELGIUM: CIOC Energy secures €3M for solar and battery optimisation
- ITALY: Clastix bags €2.9M to tackle the complexity of Kubernetes at scale
- SWEDEN: AI startup Elergi Labs raises $3.3M to build autonomous energy systems
- PORTUGAL: Usawa Care raises $3M to launch adult health service and begin US expansion
- SPAIN: OKCargo closes a €2M funding round
- SPAIN: Pekata closes a €1.9M round to take corporate gifting beyond Christmas
- GERMANY: Palma.ai raises $1.8M to bring governed AI agents to more enterprises
- NETHERLANDS: Duqu raises €1.5M to give businesses faster access to working capital
- SPAIN: InspectRail secures a €1.5M funding round
- ITALY: Gamindo raises €1.4M to make corporate training more interactive
- SWEDEN: AI company Klang raises €1.3M
- ITALY: AI startup Tiledesk raises €1.1M to expand process automation platform
- GERMANY: NRW.BANK and others are investing €570,000 in Nunos
- SPAIN: Aniwa closes a €500,000 funding round
- SPAIN: AI platform Reply Next secures €400,000 pre-seed funding
- TURKEY: Ingosa has received its second investment from FutureBright Ventures
- UK: Skwky closes SEIS pre-seed funding
- GREECE: Circuits Integrated closes pre-seed funding
- NETHERLANDS: Eevi raises pre-seed funding to get language learners speaking from day one
- UK: Productive Machines gets seven-figure boost
Exits and M&A activity
- GERMANY: Munich-based agri-PV startup feld.energy is acquiring its Cologne-based competitor AckerKapital
- SPAIN: EYSA acquires Joinup and strengthens its position as a comprehensive mobility operator
- FRANCE: Mistral AI acquires Pimento and continues its move towards business applications
- UK: Luno acquires GXTN
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