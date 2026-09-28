European tech weekly recap: Over €2B invested across 65+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were robotics (€508.3 million), artificial intelligence (€406.6 million), and healthtech (€305.8 million). At the country level, 🇵🇹 Portugal took first place (€510.9 million), followed by 🇳🇱 the Netherlands (€435.9 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€273.9 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

PORTUGAL: TEKEVER raises $580M Series D at $6.4B valuation

NETHERLANDS: Bird raises $450M in debt, headcount cut from 1,000 peak to 120

FINLAND: Verda raises $189M to advance its AI cloud and expand compute capacity

GERMANY: Metycle secures €131.7M credit facility to scale secondary copper and aluminium supply

UK: Anthropic and Nvidia back Basecamp Research in $140M Series C

GERMANY: Noxtua raises more than €100M as C.H.BECK takes majority stake in legaltech

FRANCE: HighLife raises nearly €80M

SPAIN: Anaconda Biomed raises $56M in funding

SLOVENIA: Space Labs receives $50M investment

NETHERLANDS: Morphotonics closes €40M+ Series B to tackle AI devices’ hidden manufacturing bottleneck

FRANCE: Biolevate lands €30M Series A to scale life sciences AI

UK: CellPoint raises $34M in funding

UK: FintechOS raises $28M in equity and debt

UK: Unit1 Studio raises £20M to scale avatar concert technology

TURKEY: Game studio Circle Games has received a $25M investment led by Tencent

BELGIUM: Spott secures $21M Series A to expand its AI platform for recruitment agencies

IRELAND: W4 Games raises $18M in Series B funding

FRANCE: WEALTHCOME raises €15M to challenge Harvest and accelerate growth with major accounts

FRANCE: KHEOPS raises €12M to move from workflow to assortment intelligence

UK: Outerlimit raises $16M in pre-seed funding

UK: StandardX launches with £10M to expand isotope production for medicine and fusion

ITALY: Tundr raises €11.6M in Series A to expand corporate welfare benefits platform

SWEDEN: NATO Innovation Fund co-leads €11M investment in defence tech outfit Terasi

UK: Givestar raises £9M to power modern fundraising

BELGIUM: Novadip Biosciences raises €10.4M to fund pivotal clinical trial and unlock EIB loan tranche

UK: Argentex founder Harry Adams raises £7.5M for new startup Tenora

UK: AI-driven cashback-to-mortgage app Sprive raises $10M

FRANCE: Zeliq raises €7M to build an agentic revenue workspace

FRANCE: Primo raises $8M to bring autonomous AI agents to IT operations

SWEDEN: Enginzyme raises $7.6M in funding

FRANCE: Relaisanté raises €6M to find home caregivers in 18 minutes

GERMANY: AI startup mika raises €6M to simplify accounting and tax for SMEs

ICELAND: 50skills raises $6M to scale its AI operating system for people workflows

SPAIN: Healthtech startup Tucuvi Care secures €5M from ICO's Venture Arm

SPAIN: Mirai RiskTech raises €5M for global growth

NORWAY: Benford raises €5M to rebuild financial audit from the ground up

UK: Fitness mirror MAGIC AI raises £8M in a Series B to scale in US

UK: Adaptavate set for commercial launch with £4M funding package

GERMANY: F13 emerges from stealth with $5M for vector graphics AI

UK: Metris secures $5M to build a unified data layer for energy assets

GERMANY: Kontext raises $4M for runtime security platform for AI agents

UK: Traveltech Stasher secures £3M for global expansion

SPAIN: h2site raises €3.4M in funding

FRANCE: Lightspring raises €3.5M to tackle photonic chip manufacturing bottleneck

UK: CSignum raises £2.6M in funding

SWEDEN: Spiich raises €3M to let AI handle admin work while sales teams focus on customers

BELGIUM: CIOC Energy secures €3M for solar and battery optimisation

ITALY: Clastix bags €2.9M to tackle the complexity of Kubernetes at scale

SWEDEN: AI startup Elergi Labs raises $3.3M to build autonomous energy systems

PORTUGAL: Usawa Care raises $3M to launch adult health service and begin US expansion

SPAIN: OKCargo closes a €2M funding round

SPAIN: Pekata closes a €1.9M round to take corporate gifting beyond Christmas

GERMANY: Palma.ai raises $1.8M to bring governed AI agents to more enterprises

NETHERLANDS: Duqu raises €1.5M to give businesses faster access to working capital

SPAIN: InspectRail secures a €1.5M funding round

ITALY: Gamindo raises €1.4M to make corporate training more interactive

SWEDEN: AI company Klang raises €1.3M

ITALY: AI startup Tiledesk raises €1.1M to expand process automation platform

GERMANY: NRW.BANK and others are investing €570,000 in Nunos

SPAIN: Aniwa closes a €500,000 funding round

SPAIN: AI platform Reply Next secures €400,000 pre-seed funding

TURKEY: Ingosa has received its second investment from FutureBright Ventures

UK: Skwky closes SEIS pre-seed funding

GREECE: Circuits Integrated closes pre-seed funding

NETHERLANDS: Eevi raises pre-seed funding to get language learners speaking from day one

UK: Productive Machines gets seven-figure boost

Exits and M&A activity