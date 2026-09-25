TEKEVER raises $580M Series D, DTCP closes €455M defence fund, and the challenge to reinvent chip design

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇵🇹 TEKEVER raises $580M Series D at $6.4B valuation
🇳🇱 Bird raises $450M in debt, headcount cut from 1,000 peak to 120
🇫🇮 Verda raises $189M to advance its AI cloud and expand compute capacity
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Munich-based agri-PV startup feld.energy is acquiring its Cologne-based competitor AckerKapital
🇪🇸 EYSA acquires Joinup and strengthens its position as a comprehensive mobility operator
🇫🇷 Mistral AI acquires Pimento and continues its move towards business applications
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 DTCP closes €455M defence fund to scale Europe’s strategic tech capabilities
💵 Final Frontier and Myriad unite behind €100M defence tech fund
💸 NewSchool VC closes €10M Fund I to back early-stage B2B tech
💸.Project Ventures launches £5M fund for Imperial-rooted deeptech and AI startups
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇸🇬 Singapore's NUSX is coming for Munich's deeptech crown — with UnternehmerTUM as its partner
🇪🇺 SPRIND and NADI launch €40M challenge to reinvent European chip design
🇨🇭 Switzerland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026
🇪🇪 Estonian Defence Forces sign three-year defence tech partnership with VC Archangel
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇳🇱 Eevi raises pre-seed funding to get language learners speaking from day one
🤖 Adlyse wants AI agents managing ad campaigns 24/7
💪 DiffuseDrive is filling the data gaps holding back Physical AI
🤖 Europeans in Japan raise $1.2M to put modular humanoid robots to work
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Palma.ai raises $1.8M to bring governed AI agents to more enterprises
🇳🇱 Duqu raises €1.5M to give businesses faster access to working capital
🇮🇹 Gamindo raises €1.4M to make corporate training more interactive
🇪🇸 AI platform Reply Next secures €400,000 pre-seed funding
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