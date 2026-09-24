Switzerland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Swiss tech companies raised more than €1.1 billion during the first half of 2026. Capital was relatively concentrated, with the ten largest funding rounds accounting for around two-thirds of the total.

Looking at funding stages, Series A attracted significant investment, boosted by several large transactions, while seed and pre-seed activity was spread across a broader number of smaller rounds. Later-stage financing also contributed meaningfully, particularly through Series C and Series E rounds, while grants, growth equity, debt, convertible financing and equity crowdfunding represented smaller portions of the overall funding mix.

Semiconductors attracted the most capital, with around €281 million, followed by energy (€223 million) and healthtech (€220 million). Cleantech also attracted substantial funding, while fintech, software and other technology sectors recorded a larger number of generally smaller transactions.

Overall, the Swiss funding market combined a broad base of early-stage activity with a relatively small number of large rounds concentrated in capital-intensive sectors such as semiconductors, energy and healthtech.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.