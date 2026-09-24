Switzerland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Swiss tech companies raised more than €1.1 billion during
the
first half of 2026. Capital was relatively concentrated, with the ten
largest funding rounds accounting for around two-thirds of the total.
Looking at funding stages, Series A attracted significant
investment, boosted by several large transactions, while seed and pre-seed
activity was spread across a broader number of smaller rounds. Later-stage
financing also contributed meaningfully, particularly through Series C and
Series E rounds, while grants, growth equity, debt, convertible financing and
equity crowdfunding represented smaller portions of the overall funding mix.
Semiconductors attracted the most capital, with around €281
million, followed by energy (€223 million) and healthtech (€220 million).
Cleantech also attracted substantial funding, while fintech, software and other
technology sectors recorded a larger number of generally smaller transactions.
Overall, the Swiss funding market combined a broad base of
early-stage activity with a relatively small number of large rounds
concentrated in capital-intensive sectors such as semiconductors, energy and
healthtech.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Kandou
Amount raised in H1 2026: $225M
Kandou AI is a fabless semiconductor company developing high-speed, low-power connectivity technologies for AI infrastructure, data centres and consumer electronics.
Its portfolio includes chip-to-chip interconnects, PCIe and USB4 retimers, switches and IP based on its Copper MIMO technology. The company is targeting data-movement bottlenecks between processors, memory and other components as AI systems scale.
In H1 2026, Kandou raised $225 million to scale production of its AI connectivity chips, expand engagement with hyperscale and AI infrastructure customers, and advance its next generation of chips and IP.
2
Terralayr
Amount raised in H1 2026: €192M
Terralayr combines physical battery infrastructure with a software platform designed to make energy flexibility available on demand.
The company develops, owns and operates grid-scale battery energy storage systems, while its LAYR platform aggregates and virtualises battery capacity, allowing utilities, traders and other market participants to access and commercialise flexible capacity.
The company secured €192 million in H1 2026 to grow its grid-scale battery storage portfolio in Germany and further scale its LAYR energy flexibility platform.
3
CeQur
Amount raised in H1 2026: $100M
CeQur is a medical device company developing insulin-delivery solutions for people with diabetes.
Its CeQur Simplicity product is a wearable patch for mealtime and correction insulin that uses a flexible cannula to deliver rapid-acting insulin, providing an alternative to multiple daily injections. The patch can be worn for up to four days and delivers insulin on demand without programming or tubing.
During H1 2026, CeQur raised $100 million in Series E funding to expand its commercial reach and field sales operations and support further development of CeQur Simplicity, including extended-wear and additional dosing versions.
4
Swissto12
Amount raised in H1 2026: €73M
Aerospace company SWISSto12 develops satellite systems and radio-frequency products for satellite communications. Its HummingSat platform is designed as a smaller alternative to conventional geostationary telecommunications satellites, using reconfigurable, software-defined payloads to support commercial and government communications.
The company also develops phased-array antenna technologies for satellite payloads and ground products.
In H1 2026, SWISSto12 secured €73 million in ESA-backed support to accelerate the development and industrialisation of HummingSat, expand manufacturing capacity and advance new products, including phased-array antenna technologies.
5
BLP Digital
Amount raised in H1 2026: $50M
BLP Digital is an enterprise software company developing AI-powered automation for core business processes.
Its platform uses specialised AI agents to automate document-heavy workflows across finance, procurement, sales and logistics, including handling exceptions and integrating processes with companies' existing ERP systems.
In H1 2026, BLP Digital secured $50 million from Goldman Sachs Alternatives to support further product development and expand its agentic AI capabilities into additional enterprise workflows.
6
Polares Medical
Amount raised in H1 2026: $50M
Polares Medical is a clinical-stage structural heart company developing transcatheter technologies for treating mitral regurgitation.
Its MRace Posterior Leaflet Replacement system is designed to provide an alternative approach between transcatheter mitral valve repair and full valve replacement, with the aim of extending treatment to patients with a broader range of mitral anatomies.
Polares Medical raised $50 million in Series C funding in H1 2026 to expand operations and advance clinical studies of MRace in the US, Europe and Australia.
7
PAVE Space
Amount raised in H1 2026: $40M
Founded in 2024, PAVE Space is developing orbital transportation infrastructure designed to move satellites between orbits more quickly.
Its LYOBA heavy-lift kickstage is designed to carry payloads to destinations including medium Earth, geostationary and lunar orbits, while its IBEX platform targets high-mobility orbital applications.
PAVE Space raised $40 million in seed funding in H1 2026 to accelerate development of its orbital logistics platforms, conduct initial demonstration missions, grow its engineering team and prepare for its first commercial deployments.
8
NUCLIDIUM
Amount raised in H1 2026: €28.6M
NUCLIDIUM is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing copper-based radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Its CuTrace platform combines tumour-specific molecules with Copper-61 for diagnostic imaging and Copper-67 for targeted therapy, with a pipeline spanning several oncology indications. The company is also building a production and supply network across Europe and North America.
In H1 2026, NUCLIDIUM secured €28.6 million in an extension of its Series B, taking the round to CHF 105 million. The additional funding will support expanded Phase I/II trials of its lead programmes in metastatic prostate and breast cancer and further expansion of its manufacturing and production network.
9
Planetary
Amount raised in H1 2026: €23M
Planetary is a biomanufacturing company building and operating fermentation infrastructure for industrial-scale production of bio-based products.
Its platform covers bioprocess design, scale-up and manufacturing, while its BioBlocks system is designed to help partners bring fermentation-derived ingredients to market. The company also licenses its technology to agro-industrial partners to convert side streams into products including proteins, fibres and enzymes.
Planetary raised nearly €23 million in H1 2026 to support the global commercial rollout of its ingredients and expand its technology licensing strategy.
10
Acutronic
Amount raised in H1 2026: $25M
Acutronic develops technologies for the aerospace, defence and transportation industries.
Its businesses span high-performance motion simulation and testing systems, aerospace components including power systems, servo-actuators and micro-turbines, and stabilised platforms. Its simulation equipment is used to test and calibrate technologies including inertial sensors, navigation systems and missile systems.
The company raised $25 million in H1 2026 to develop new products, expand production capacity and provide working capital for growth, alongside plans to pursue acquisitions in the defence technology sector.
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