Crux Analytics raises €1.9M to help banks win and retain small business customers

Crux Analytics, a fintech fixing the relationship between financial services companies and the small businesses they serve, has raised €1.9 million in seed funding to help institutions engage, acquire and retain high-potential business relationships, bringing its total funding to €2.8 million.



US-based Crux Analytics was founded in 2023 by British brothers Jacob and Nathan Bennett, driven by Jacob's firsthand experience of the challenges small businesses face when seeking banking support.

As a former small business owner and consultant to Fortune 500 companies, Jacob witnessed how traditional financial institutions consistently underserved small businesses compared with their larger counterparts.

Addressing the challenge of supporting small businesses

Serving small businesses is relationship-driven, which requires significant human capital and resources. Large banks can simply hire more people to manage those relationships, but smaller financial services companies need a smarter approach: technology that multiplies their employees' productivity and lets them deliver the trusted-advisor relationship their clients want without exponentially growing their team.

Institutional employees currently spend the majority of their time on the operational tasks required to build a client deal, not on core relationship building with the business owner.

Crux replaces the traditional sales enablement stack with a sales execution engine, allowing employees to spend more time closing deals and serving as a trusted advisor. The platform delivers agentic business development workflows, helping users identify, research and prioritise high-potential prospects, execute targeted personalised outreach, and actively monitor relationships as they evolve.

The result is a streamlined workflow that drives new revenue and asset growth, improving efficiency. Institutions win more small business clients, deepen existing relationships, and build a stickier, more durable client base.

Crux’s seed round is backed by Castle Creek Launchpad, a joint venture fund with 34 community banks as limited partners, led the raise, with additional participation from Chartway Ventures, One Washington Financial and Curql, three leading credit union investment funds.

Jacob Bennett, CEO and Co-founder of Crux Analytics, comments:

“We built Crux for community banks and credit unions, and what we learned there is that the same relationship problem exists across the small business economy.

Alternative lenders, commercial insurers and real estate operators all win on relationships, and they all lose time to the operational work that sits behind them. We're giving those teams the infrastructure to act on what they know about their clients, so growth comes from deeper relationships rather than bigger headcount."

Jurgen van de Vyver from Castle Creek Launchpad said:

"Driving outbound sales has always been a challenge for community banks, which historically have relied on referrals from their local networks. More banks are now looking for new ways to chase organic growth, and their business relationships are crucial to achieving that.

Crux Analytics unlocks that potential by automating the manual work so community banks can focus on what matters most, building meaningful relationships with local business owners."

This funding will enable Crux Analytics to expand its team and accelerate product development.



Lead image: Jacob Bennett, CEO and Co-founder of Crux Analytics.