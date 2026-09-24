Estonian Defence Forces sign three-year defence tech partnership with VC Archangel

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and defence-focused venture capital fund Archangel have signed a three-year cooperation agreement to strengthen cooperation and support the development of the defence industry in Estonia and the wider Baltic region.

Founded in 2025, Archangel supports early-stage defence technology companies with capital, industry expertise and access to an ecosystem of defence and technology partners, with a focus on British, Baltic and Nordic defence-first founders.

Archangel’s portfolio spans autonomous systems, battlefield software, AI, and secure operational infrastructure. Its investments include Kraken Technology Group, which develops uncrewed maritime systems; Labrys Technologies, whose Axiom platform helps organisations securely verify, coordinate, and pay distributed teams operating in challenging environments; Project Q, a German defence tech company developing an Internet of Defence platform; LYSK, which builds software for hostile environments from the tactical to strategic level; UK-Ukrainian Offset Labs, an AI lab developing models for defence and national security; and Sky Spy, which develops defence-focused technology.

The agreement was signed at the ABCD Conference by Major Ivo Peets, Commander of the EDF’s Force Transformation Command, and Nicholas Nelson, Founder and Managing Partner of Archangel.

The cooperation will focus on strengthening the exchange of information and connections between the Defence Forces, defence technology companies and investors, with the aim of supporting the development and adoption of relevant technologies.

As part of the cooperation, Archangel will engage with companies and investment opportunities in the Baltic defence technology sector. The EDF will contribute its perspective on defence needs and the development of relevant technologies, while the parties will work to support opportunities for companies to test and develop solutions in Estonia where appropriate.

Major Ivo Peets, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces’ Force Transformation Command, said:

“Cooperation between the Defence Forces and the defence industry helps us build a shared understanding of needs, technology and opportunities.



We welcome the opportunity to work with Archangel and to strengthen the links between innovation, investment and the development of defence capabilities.”

Nicholas Nelson, Founder and Managing Partner of Archangel, said:

“Archangel was founded to support the development of Europe’s defence technology ecosystem. Working closely with the Defence Forces helps us better understand the needs of users and support companies as they develop and scale.”

Lead image: Major Ivo Peets, Commander of the EDF’s Force Transformation Command, and Nicholas Nelson, Founder and Managing Partner of Archangel.



