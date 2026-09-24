50skills raises $6M to scale its AI operating system for people workflows

50skills, the AI operating system for people workflows, has raised $6 million in funding to expand its platform for automating HR and people workflows. The round was co-led by Frumtak Ventures, Swiss Post Ventures, Avant and US family office DRD Investments.

50skills is developing what it describes as an AI operating system for people workflows, designed to allow HR teams, automated workflows and AI agents to run processes together. The platform brings recurring HR processes into one system and connects them with the tools organisations already use.

HR teams describe the process they want to run, and 50skills turns it into an operational workflow. Predictable tasks can be automated, while AI agents handle steps that require interpretation, and people retain control over decisions that require human judgment.

The company is targeting administrative work that continues to take up a significant share of HR teams' time. Its platform has been used to run millions of actions across processes including onboarding, contracts and signatures, employee requests and approvals, background checks, equipment and access.

According to 50skills, customers using the platform have reduced administrative workloads and processing times while connecting HR processes with their existing systems.

Founded in Iceland, 50skills works with major employers and brands in the country, including Icelandair, Eimskip, Blue Lagoon, Domino's and Securitas, as well as public-sector organisations including the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Reykjavík. The company is also growing its customer base across the Nordics and the UK.

Kristjan Freyr Kristjansson, co-founder and CEO of 50skills, said AI is changing how organisations create value, with the company focused on making the technology practical for teams responsible for managing people.

We are building the operating system for people workflows, where HR teams design the experience they want for their employees and the platform runs it. The hard part is the balance: deterministic workflows where a process has to run the same way every time, probabilistic agents where a step needs interpretation, and human oversight, governance and security throughout.



For HR and people operators, that balance is not optional, it is the job. That is what we build, and this round lets us bring it to many more organisations.

The new funding will be used to expand 50skills' sales, marketing and community teams and continue investing in the platform, including the AI agents designed to work alongside HR teams.