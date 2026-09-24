OWOW Venture Studio lands €2.65M to build B2B startups for traditional industries

Eindhoven-based OWOW Venture Studio has secured €2.65 million from eight family offices and angel investors to build and accelerate early-stage B2B startups, with a focus on manufacturing and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The capital will be deployed over the coming years, with investments ranging from €100,000 to €250,000 per startup. OWOW plans to add at least three new ventures to its portfolio each year for the next three years.

The studio will back both ideas developed internally and existing startups founded by external entrepreneurs looking for investment and support to accelerate their growth. The amount invested in each venture will depend on its stage of development and commercial potential.

OWOW focuses on B2B startups operating in traditional sectors including manufacturing, OEMs and construction, with a particular interest in software-as-a-service and AI, including physical AI applications. The studio sees opportunities in industries where processes continue to rely on outdated or fragmented digital systems.

Its venture studio model combines investment with product development and market validation. Alongside capital, startups can access OWOW's AI specialists, software developers and designers, as well as the product studio's client base and business network.

For every venture we build or invest in, we want to be able to find launch customers ourselves. If we can’t, it’s not a win-win, and we don’t invest. We only invest in the industries we have worked in ourselves for almost fifteen years. We know the customers there, and they know us,

said Robin Dohmen, founder and co-CEO of OWOW.

Formally launched in late 2025, OWOW Venture Studio initially targeted €2 million for the round before increasing it to €2.65 million following investor interest. It has since made its first two investments: Eindhoven-based Synthgen, which generates synthetic data for training AI models used in robots and machines, and Caddy Clubhouse, a British platform connecting golfers with caddies.

The Venture Studio is led by Robin Dohmen, with a core team that includes Kees van Nunen (Head of Ventures), Vincent van Deursen (Head of Product), and OWOW founder Pieter-Jan Pieters. The studio also works with additional specialists on a project-by-project basis and has an advisory board with members from the venture capital sector.