Biolevate lands €30M Series A to scale life sciences AI

Life sciences AI company Biolevate has raised €30 million in Series A funding to expand its platform for automating scientific and regulatory workflows and support its international growth. The round was co-led by RAISE France, the investment vehicle of French entrepreneur Aymar Hénin, and Orange Ventures, with participation from MSD Global Health Innovation Fund (MGHIF), Station F and existing investor EQT Ventures.

Founded in Paris by a team of former Dataiku engineers and AI researchers, Biolevate is targeting operational bottlenecks across the life sciences industry. As AI accelerates drug discovery and development, the company says pharmaceutical businesses face growing pressure to manage scientific and regulatory processes involved in bringing therapies to market.

Biolevate has developed an enterprise agentic AI platform that turns scientific and regulatory knowledge into auditable workflows. The platform is designed to keep its outputs grounded in source evidence, allowing life sciences organisations to use AI in regulated environments while maintaining human oversight.

Initially developed to accelerate regulatory approval workflows, the platform now covers areas across the life sciences value chain, including research, clinical trials, health technology assessments, regulatory dossiers, drug discovery and drug development. It can run up to 100,000 agents concurrently.

Biolevate says its platform has accelerated systematic literature reviews and research synthesis sixteenfold and delivered an 80 per cent efficiency gain in regulatory intelligence and compliance.

Since its seed round in 2024, Biolevate has expanded its partnerships and customer base across the life sciences sector. The company says it now serves more than a dozen enterprise customers and has reported growth in annual recurring revenue over the past year.

We started Biolevate with a mission-driven team united by the belief that AI could improve millions of lives if we empowered the right people and solved the right technological challenges. Today, our vision is becoming reality. Customers are increasingly embracing AI automation at scale, grounded in evidence and under rigorous human oversight,

said Joël Belafa, co-founder and CEO of Biolevate.

He added that the new funding and the company’s recent growth reinforce Biolevate’s plans to scale globally and expand the use of AI across healthcare.

The Series A coincides with Biolevate’s expansion into the US, where it is opening an office in Boston. The company has doubled its headcount over the past year and expects to double its workforce again over the coming year. It has also drafted seven patent applications across several therapeutic areas, two of which have been filed in Europe.