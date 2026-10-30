Startups respond to Britain's budget, Greentech Alliance acquires Intermobility, and Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q3

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Britain has no shortage of startup ambition, but can it turn that success into companies that scale and stay? This week's UK Budget introduced Founders' Relief and a raft of measures supporting entrepreneurs, including expanded employee share options, initiatives for female founders and further investment in AI. It's a welcome signal, but tax incentives alone won't solve Britain's scaleup problem.

The UK attracted €14 billion in startup funding in H1 2026, yet access to later-stage capital, customers, talent and infrastructure remains a challenge.

In my follow-up feature, I spoke to founders and ecosystem leaders about what needs to change, from closing regional and gender funding gaps to helping companies commercialise and compete globally. The real test isn't how many startups Britain creates, but how many it can help grow into lasting global businesses.

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Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Fractile has raised £577M in Series C funding

🇬🇧 NexGen Cloud closes $106M senior secured term loan facility

🇨🇭 Perceptive Advisors is providing Swiss MedTech company Distalmotion with a loan of up to $70M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Greentech Alliance acquires Intermobility to tackle Europe's mobility coordination and funding gap

🇬🇧 Digital Science acquires Jenni AI to bring verified research data to AI-powered academic writing

🇩🇰 Evertrace acquires Veck to strengthen early founder detection

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Auriga Partners announces €80M interim closing for its second cybersecurity fund

💸 Entourage raises €100M for second fund, targeting AI, robotics and deeptech

💵 BY Venture Partners closes $60M Fund III and opens Lisbon office to deepen European push

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 From startup nation to scaleup nation: Britain's next big challenge

🇬🇧 “Founders’ Relief" among string of measures introduced in Budget to encourage founders

🇪🇺 European energy coalition calls for €1B natural hydrogen exploration programme

🤖 Proxima Fusion signs two Japanese partnerships to strengthen Germany's fusion supply chain

🇪🇺 Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q3 2026: Top tech startups to watch

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇱🇹 From private equity to precision strikes: How Lithuania's PDKinematics is rethinking drone warfare

🌿 From losing 70% of its market to a global comeback: How OneSoil turned crisis into opportunity

🩺 From two doctors to 800,000 clinicians: Vera Health raises $28.5M

🇱🇺 Nexus Luxembourg returns in March 2027 with sovereignty at the top of the agenda



🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Vuse XR receives €1.2M to scale ai assisted mixed reality training

🇩🇰 KineDB raises €850,000 to rebuild database infrastructure as ai reshapes software development

🇮🇹 Magic Vision lands €600,000 for ai powered monitoring solution silver eye

🇳🇱 FLTRD raises €500,000 to help shoppers cut through ultra processed food

🇨🇭 Venture Kick backs CHD with €160,000 to advance remote pregnancy monitoring