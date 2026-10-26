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Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q3 2026: Top tech startups to watch

In Q3 2026, European tech companies raised €27.8 billion across 732 deals, marking a 32.4 per cent increase compared to the same quarter in 2025. Here are the 10 largest seed rounds from the quarter.
Tamara Djurickovic 22 hours ago
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The Tech.eu Q3 2026 Report reveals that European tech companies raised €27.8 billion across 732 deals during the third quarter of 2026, up from €21 billion in Q3 2025 and €11 billion in Q3 2024.

The UK led European funding with €12 billion, accounting for around 43 per cent of the total, while AI attracted €6.7 billion, representing approximately 24 per cent of all capital raised.

Here is the list of the 10 largest seed rounds completed by European tech companies in Q3 2026.

1
Callosum (UK)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $100M

Callosum is a UK AI infrastructure company developing software that allows AI workloads to run across different models and types of computing hardware.

Rather than relying on a single model and chip architecture, its platform is designed to combine different AI capabilities and hardware to handle complex workloads more efficiently.

Callosum raised $100 million in seed funding in Q3 2026 to develop and scale its AI infrastructure platform.

2
Microagi (Germany)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $55M

Munich-based microagi develops AI-powered software and data infrastructure for industrial robotics.

Its Atlas platform collects and analyses data from robots operating on factory floors, helping adapt AI models to real production environments and improve how robots perform assigned tasks across manufacturing, automotive and logistics.

In Q3 2026, microagi secured $55 million in seed funding to scale Atlas, further develop its AI infrastructure for industrial robots and expand its global operations.

3
Aptadir Therapeutics (Italy)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $45M

Aptadir Therapeutics is a Milan-based biotech developing RNA-based treatments for genetic conditions and underserved cancers.

Its technology uses a new class of RNA inhibitors designed to silence defective genes, with its initial development programme targeting Fragile X Syndrome.

Aptadir Therapeutics raised $45 million in seed funding in Q3 2026, with the capital earmarked for advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

4
Agon (UK)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $30M

Agon is a UK defence technology company building virtual environments for developing and training AI-powered autonomous defence systems.

Its synthetic battlefields generate training data and allow autonomous systems, including counter-drone technologies, to practise and refine their responses in simulated combat scenarios.

Backed by $30 million round in Q3 2026, Agon plans to scale and further develop its platform for European defence users.

5
Gradium (France)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $30M

Paris-based Gradium develops AI models and infrastructure for real-time voice applications.

Spun out of AI research lab Kyutai, the company focuses on speech technology designed to support natural, low-latency voice interactions and provides its technology to developers building voice-enabled AI products.

Gradium raised around $30 million in additional seed funding in Q3 2026, extending its overall seed round to more than $100 million to support the development and scaling of its voice AI technology.

6
ZuriQ (Switzerland)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $25.5M

ZuriQ is an ETH Zürich spin-off developing trapped-ion quantum processors based on a two-dimensional architecture.

Its approach allows ions to move across a chip rather than along conventional one-dimensional chains, with the aim of increasing connectivity and enabling quantum systems to scale to larger numbers of qubits.

ZuriQ secured $25.5 million in seed funding in Q3 2026 to expand its team, accelerate R&D, scale chip fabrication and increase the number of qubits supported by its processor architecture.

7
INLEAP Photonics (Germany)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: €20M

INLEAP Photonics is a German deeptech company developing high-precision, ultra-fast laser beam steering systems for counter-drone applications.

Its technology is designed to neutralise unmanned aerial vehicles and protect military sites and critical infrastructure, including airports, energy facilities and data centres.

INLEAP Photonics raised €20 million in seed funding in Q3 2026 to expand production and testing, further develop its laser technology, strengthen sales and customer support, and grow its European operations.

8
Atira (Germany)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $17.5M

Munich-based Atira develops an AI orchestration platform for industrial sales engineering.

Its software helps companies selling complex, built-to-order products process requests for quotation, analyse technical requirements and generate documentation, configurations and pricing proposals by connecting information across existing business systems.

Atira announced $17.5 million in seed and previously undisclosed pre-seed funding in Q3 2026 to accelerate product development, expand its go-to-market team, support international growth and extend the platform into adjacent commercial workflows.

9
eComID (Sweden)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: $17M

Stockholm-based eComID develops technology for personalised online shopping.

Its Shopping Passport enables shoppers to carry information about their size, fit, taste and preferences across connected brands, while its AI tools use this context to support sizing, conversational search and personalised product discovery.

eComID secured $17 million in seed funding in Q3 2026 to enter new markets, accelerate the rollout of its Shopping Passport, develop its sizing and discovery capabilities, and expand its team and infrastructure.

10
iPremom (Spain)

Amount raised in Q3 2026: €15M

iPremom is a Valencia-based medtech developing molecular diagnostics for the early detection of pregnancy complications.

Its MaiRa platform analyses cell-free RNA from maternal blood alongside predictive models to identify risks such as preeclampsia during the first trimester, before clinical symptoms emerge.

With €15 million in seed funding raised in Q3 2026, iPremom plans to support clinical validation and the commercial rollout of MaiRa as it works towards further regulatory approvals in Europe and the US.

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Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q3 2026: Top tech startups to watch
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