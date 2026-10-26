Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q3 2026: Top tech startups to watch

The Tech.eu Q3 2026 Report reveals that European tech
companies raised €27.8 billion across 732 deals during the third quarter of
2026, up from €21 billion in Q3 2025 and €11 billion in Q3 2024.
The UK led European funding with €12 billion, accounting for
around 43 per cent of the total, while AI attracted €6.7 billion, representing
approximately 24 per cent of all capital raised.
Here is the list of the 10 largest seed rounds completed by
European tech companies in Q3 2026.
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