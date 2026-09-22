Zeliq raises €7M to build an agentic revenue workspace

Sales prospecting platform Zeliq has raised a €7 million seed extension led by The Moon Venture, with participation from Julien Jean (JJCapinvest) and Sylvestre Blavet (Freelance.com). Existing investors Ora Global and Cleo Ventures also participated, alongside several business angels and family offices. The round brings Zeliq’s total funding to €21 million in less than three years.

Zeliq provides a platform for sales teams to manage and automate their activities from a single interface, bringing together prospect identification, data enrichment and multichannel outreach.

The company is targeting the fragmented technology stacks used by sales teams, which often rely on separate tools for different parts of the sales process. Zeliq is developing an AI-native platform designed to bring salespeople and AI agents into the same environment, while keeping strategy and decision-making under human control.

Its platform is aimed at mid-market sales teams and centralises more than 450 million contact and company records that are enriched in real time. It also manages outreach across email and phone and learns from each team’s data.

For ten years, sales teams have been stacking SaaS tools. The result is more complexity, more time spent switching between tools and less time spent selling. The next generation of sales platforms will be built around AI agents capable of executing end-to-end, but always under human supervision. The best salespeople will not be replaced by AI, they will work with it,

said Dorian Ciavarella, CEO and co-founder of Zeliq.

Alongside the funding, Zeliq has launched the beta version of Zelia, its AI agent, following more than a year of development and tens of thousands of user tests. Zelia can search for, enrich and contact prospects based on instructions from salespeople, while also providing guidance on their day-to-day work.

The AI agent can scan the web for buying signals from prospects to help salespeople determine when to contact them. Through an MCP connector, Zelia can also work within the LLMs and other tools used by sales teams.

Zeliq will use the new funding to accelerate the development of its AI infrastructure and its Agentic Revenue Workspace, where sales and marketing teams retain control of strategy while AI agents handle operational tasks.

The company also plans to launch its first full suite of AI sales agents, double its product and technology teams over the next year, continue its European expansion and deepen partnerships with CRM providers.