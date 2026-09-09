FRYTE Mobility lands €3.5M to build the coordination layer for eTruck charging

FRYTE Mobility, a Munich-based tech startup building the central software platform to connect logistics and energy systems for eTruck operations, has closed its €3.5 million Seed round, bringing total funding raised to €5 million.

By coordinating when and where eTrucks charge, FRYTE gives eTruck operators reliable charging slots and charge point operators (CPOs) predictable utilisation.

The funding round was co-led by 4impact capital and Rethink Ventures, with participation from existing investors Revent, F-LOG, accilium ventures and a group of angel investors.



Operating electric trucks requires reliable charging, but transport management systems typically plan routes without visibility into charging availability, while CPOs run stations with no advance notice of arriving eTrucks or their energy needs. Logistics and energy are planning the same journey in silos.

FRYTE bridges this gap. Its open software infrastructure connects logistics platforms with Charge Point Management Systems (CPMS) via industry standards like OCPI. By uniting tour planning and energy demands into a single operation, FRYTE enables real-time, cross-border advance bookings, delivering guaranteed slots for fleet operators and predictable utilisation for CPOs.

Fully operational across multi-provider sites, FRYTE has already processed over 200 end-to-end bookings from dispatcher planning to driver execution and CPO confirmation.

Sebastian Wolff, CTO and co-founder of FRYTE Mobility, says:

“Charging infrastructure only works at scale if it connects across operators, and that only happens through open standards. The charging side is live, our next milestone is the transport management domain.”

According to Pauline Wink, Founding Partner at 4impact capital, electric trucks are about to reach total cost of ownership parity with diesel in several European countries, and Europe’s CO2 mandates are further driving the shift toward electric heavy-duty transport.

“That takes the continent from tens of thousands of eTrucks today to hundreds of thousands by 2030. What is missing is not more chargers or more software, but a layer that makes logistics, charging and energy systems work together.

Most players are building vertical point solutions. FRYTE is building the horizontal coordination layer, and Max and Sebastian have been all in on this problem since day one. That combination of timing and depth is rare, and it is why we invested.”

The new capital will expand FRYTE’s commercial team and deepen integrations with CPOs and their CPMS. FRYTE will also continue to build out its reservation functionality, following recent pilot milestones with partners including TRATON Charging Solutions with MAN Charge & Go, FIEGE, Fraport AG, Energie Südbayern and Dettendorfer Energy.



