MSK Innovation Accelerator seeks next wave of musculoskeletal innovators

The fourth MSK Innovation Accelerator has opened for applications, the UK's only accelerator dedicated exclusively to musculoskeletal (MSK) innovation.



This year's programme is sponsored by TIME Interconnect MedTech UK, supported by Orthopaedic Research UK (ORUK) and Joint Venture Academy, and powered by Imperial College London's MedTech SuperConnector (MTSC) and Enterprise Lab.



The fully funded six-month Accelerator provides more than £80,000 worth of specialist support for each participating venture, including entrepreneurship training, commercial guidance, mentorship from experts in MSK innovation, regulatory expertise and access to investors, clinicians and industry pioneers.



The programme is seeking researchers, clinicians, engineers and entrepreneurs developing technologies that help prevent injury, improve surgery, speed up rehabilitation and enable people to stay active and independent for longer.



Applications are welcomed from those working across orthopaedic devices, digital health, AI, rehabilitation, diagnostics, mobility technologies, advanced manufacturing, wearables and novel therapies.



Participants will also have the opportunity to pitch for investment from ORUK.



To date, the MTSC programme has helped create 24 spinout companies and helped participating ventures raise over £26 million in combined grant and venture funding.



Orthopaedic Research UK has also provided pre-seed and seed investment to five alumni, including three companies from last year's cohort, helping promising technologies progress from research towards commercialisation and ultimately improving patient care.



Arash Angadji, CEO of Orthopaedic Research UK, said:

"The UK has no shortage of brilliant ideas that could improve musculoskeletal health. The challenge is helping innovators turn those ideas into technologies that genuinely reach patients.



Over the past three years we've seen exactly what's possible when innovators are given the right commercial support, mentoring and investment at the right stage to turn promising ideas into successful businesses."



Hiten Thakrar, Head of MedTech SuperConnector at Imperial College London, added:

"We're seeing an incredible breadth of ideas coming from researchers, clinicians and entrepreneurs.



AI, digital rehabilitation, smart implants and data-driven technologies are creating opportunities that simply weren't possible a few years ago, at a time when demand for musculoskeletal innovation has never been greater."



Applications for the 2026 MSK Innovation Accelerator are now open and close on 4th October 2026.



