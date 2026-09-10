Spain's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Spanish tech companies raised approximately €1.7 billion in H1 2026, with capital concentrated among a relatively small number of companies. The ten companies that raised the most accounted for around 68% of the total.

Spacetech was the best-funded industry, attracting approximately €354.3 million, led by PLD Space, EOS-X Space, Arkadia Space and FOSSA Systems. Travel followed with around €266.1 million, largely due to Perk's financing. Medical and healthcare companies collectively raised about €195.1 million, while artificial intelligence companies attracted approximately €150.9 million. Other industries receiving notable funding included jobs and recruitment (€135 million), semiconductors (€121 million), software (€85 million) and fintech (€70 million).

Funding activity covered a range of stages, from pre-seed and seed rounds to Series A, Series B and later-stage financings. Early-stage deals were common, while larger growth-stage rounds contributed more to the overall funding value. Debt financing accounted for approximately 19% of the total capital raised.

Overall, H1 2026 saw a small number of large transactions alongside a broader base of smaller early-stage rounds, with space, healthcare, AI and semiconductors among the industries attracting the most capital.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.