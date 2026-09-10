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Spain's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Spanish tech companies raised €1.7 billion in H1 2026, with spacetech leading investment, followed by travel and healthcare, while a small number of large transactions accounted for a significant share of total funding.
Tamara Djurickovic 7 hours ago
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Spanish tech companies raised approximately €1.7 billion in H1 2026, with capital concentrated among a relatively small number of companies. The ten companies that raised the most accounted for around 68% of the total.

Spacetech was the best-funded industry, attracting approximately €354.3 million, led by PLD Space, EOS-X Space, Arkadia Space and FOSSA Systems. Travel followed with around €266.1 million, largely due to Perk's financing. Medical and healthcare companies collectively raised about €195.1 million, while artificial intelligence companies attracted approximately €150.9 million. Other industries receiving notable funding included jobs and recruitment (€135 million), semiconductors (€121 million), software (€85 million) and fintech (€70 million).

Funding activity covered a range of stages, from pre-seed and seed rounds to Series A, Series B and later-stage financings. Early-stage deals were common, while larger growth-stage rounds contributed more to the overall funding value. Debt financing accounted for approximately 19% of the total capital raised.

Overall, H1 2026 saw a small number of large transactions alongside a broader base of smaller early-stage rounds, with space, healthcare, AI and semiconductors among the industries attracting the most capital.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.

1
Perk

Amount raised in H1 2026: $300M

Perk provides a platform for managing business travel, expenses and events.

Its tools use AI to support bookings, expense processing, policy enforcement and approvals across organisations. The platform also gives finance teams visibility over travel-related spending and helps employees manage bookings and expenses in one place.

During H1 2026, the company secured a $300 million private credit facility, providing capital for investment in product, technology and AI, as well as global expansion, including the US rollout of its expense-management product.

2
PLD Space

Amount raised in H1 2026: €210M

PLD Space develops space transportation systems for deploying small satellites into orbit.

Its MIURA launch vehicles are designed to provide commercial access to space, supported by the company’s launch, testing and manufacturing infrastructure. The company is preparing to operate regular satellite-launch missions using its MIURA 5 rocket.

The company raised €210 million in H1 2026 across two rounds, with the financing intended to scale its industrial and launch capabilities and support the final development of MIURA 5.

3
Factorial

Amount raised in H1 2026: $150M

Factorial offers business management software for HR, finance and IT teams.

Its platform covers areas including payroll, time management, talent, expenses and IT assets, with AI tools designed to automate administrative tasks. Businesses can use the system to centralise employee processes, documentation and operational data.

A $150 million Series D round secured in H1 2026 will support Factorial’s product development and continued expansion across Europe, with a particular focus on Germany.

4
EOS-X Space

Amount raised in H1 2026: $140M

EOS-X Space is developing a space-tourism system using a stratospheric balloon to carry passengers on high-altitude flights.

The company describes the service as a five-hour experience designed to take passengers towards the edge of space. It is also building AI and data-management technologies for civil and defence applications.

EOS-X Space closed a $140 million Series D round during H1 2026, although the source did not disclose how the company plans to use the new capital.

5
Openchip

Amount raised in H1 2026: € 115M

Openchip designs energy-efficient processors and accelerators for high-performance computing, AI and data-centre applications.

The company develops chips based on the open RISC-V architecture and operates under a fabless model, focusing on design while outsourcing manufacturing to specialist foundries. Its technology is intended for computing infrastructure that requires high performance with lower energy consumption.

In the first half of 2026, a €115 million investment from SETT provided Openchip with funding to accelerate the design of chips for AI and high-performance computing.

6
Xoople

Amount raised in H1 2026: $130M

Xoople develops Earth data infrastructure designed to give AI systems and organisations access to information about physical changes on the planet’s surface.

Its platform collects and refines Earth measurements into machine-readable formats that can be integrated into enterprise systems and used across areas including infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, insurance and disaster response.

In H1 2026, Xoople raised $130 million in Series B funding as it moved into commercialisation, with the company planning to roll out and scale its physical-world data infrastructure in the market.

7
Ona Therapeutics

Amount raised in H1 2026: $86.6M

Ona Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates and antibody therapies for advanced and treatment-resistant cancers.

Its approach uses the biology of refractory cancers to identify therapeutic targets and develop treatments for patients with limited remaining options.

A $86.6 million Series B round closed in H1 2026 will support the clinical development of lead programme ONA-255 in breast cancer and advance ONA-389 towards first-in-human studies for colorectal cancer.

8
THEKER

Amount raised in H1 2026: $85M

THEKER develops AI-native generalist robots for industrial environments, with systems designed to operate autonomously and adapt to changing conditions rather than being configured for a single task.

Its technology is intended for applications across sectors including logistics, retail, food and beverage, manufacturing and waste management.

The company secured $85 million in Series A funding during H1 2026 to accelerate deployments with industrial operators, further develop its AI and robotics technology, and expand its software, electronics, mechanical engineering and deployment teams.

9
Biorce

Amount raised in H1 2026: $52M

Biorce develops AI technology for clinical trial design and execution.

Its Aika platform supports processes across the clinical development lifecycle, including study design, feasibility, site selection, contracts, budgeting and regulatory submissions, with tools designed to automate workflows and identify potential risks.

Biorce closed a $52 million Series A round in H1 2026, with the capital earmarked for international expansion, team growth and further development of Aika, including new clinical trial management and operational capabilities.

10
Embat

Amount raised in H1 2026: €30M

Embat develops treasury management software for finance teams, providing a central platform for managing cash, payments, reconciliation, forecasting and financial risk.

Its technology connects with banks and ERP systems to provide real-time visibility over financial operations and uses AI to automate processes, including transaction matching and reconciliation.

In H1 2026, Embat raised €30 million in a Series B round to support its European expansion, particularly in the UK, Ireland and the DACH region, as well as further product development and investment in its AI-powered treasury technology.

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Spain's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026
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