Spain's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Spanish tech companies raised
approximately €1.7 billion in
H1 2026, with capital concentrated among a
relatively small number of companies. The ten companies that raised the most
accounted for around 68% of the total.
Spacetech was the best-funded
industry, attracting approximately €354.3 million, led by
PLD Space, EOS-X
Space, Arkadia Space and FOSSA Systems. Travel followed with around €266.1
million, largely due to Perk's financing. Medical and healthcare companies collectively
raised about €195.1 million, while artificial intelligence companies attracted
approximately €150.9 million. Other industries receiving notable funding
included jobs and recruitment (€135 million), semiconductors (€121 million),
software (€85 million) and fintech (€70 million).
Funding activity covered a range
of stages, from pre-seed and seed rounds to Series A, Series B and later-stage
financings. Early-stage deals were common, while larger growth-stage rounds
contributed more to the overall funding value. Debt financing accounted for
approximately 19% of the total capital raised.
Overall, H1 2026 saw a small
number of large transactions alongside a broader base of smaller early-stage
rounds, with space, healthcare, AI and semiconductors among the industries
attracting the most capital.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Perk
Amount raised in H1 2026: $300M
Perk provides a platform for managing business travel, expenses and events.
Its tools use AI to support bookings, expense processing, policy enforcement and approvals across organisations. The platform also gives finance teams visibility over travel-related spending and helps employees manage bookings and expenses in one place.
During H1 2026, the company secured a $300 million private credit facility, providing capital for investment in product, technology and AI, as well as global expansion, including the US rollout of its expense-management product.
2
PLD Space
Amount raised in H1 2026: €210M
PLD Space develops space transportation systems for deploying small satellites into orbit.
Its MIURA launch vehicles are designed to provide commercial access to space, supported by the company’s launch, testing and manufacturing infrastructure. The company is preparing to operate regular satellite-launch missions using its MIURA 5 rocket.
The company raised €210 million in H1 2026 across two rounds, with the financing intended to scale its industrial and launch capabilities and support the final development of MIURA 5.
3
Factorial
Amount raised in H1 2026: $150M
Factorial offers business management software for HR, finance and IT teams.
Its platform covers areas including payroll, time management, talent, expenses and IT assets, with AI tools designed to automate administrative tasks. Businesses can use the system to centralise employee processes, documentation and operational data.
A $150 million Series D round secured in H1 2026 will support Factorial’s product development and continued expansion across Europe, with a particular focus on Germany.
4
EOS-X Space
Amount raised in H1 2026: $140M
EOS-X Space is developing a space-tourism system using a stratospheric balloon to carry passengers on high-altitude flights.
The company describes the service as a five-hour experience designed to take passengers towards the edge of space. It is also building AI and data-management technologies for civil and defence applications.
EOS-X Space closed a $140 million Series D round during H1 2026, although the source did not disclose how the company plans to use the new capital.
5
Openchip
Amount raised in H1 2026: € 115M
Openchip designs energy-efficient processors and accelerators for high-performance computing, AI and data-centre applications.
The company develops chips based on the open RISC-V architecture and operates under a fabless model, focusing on design while outsourcing manufacturing to specialist foundries. Its technology is intended for computing infrastructure that requires high performance with lower energy consumption.
In the first half of 2026, a €115 million investment from SETT provided Openchip with funding to accelerate the design of chips for AI and high-performance computing.
6
Xoople
Amount raised in H1 2026: $130M
Xoople develops Earth data infrastructure designed to give AI systems and organisations access to information about physical changes on the planet’s surface.
Its platform collects and refines Earth measurements into machine-readable formats that can be integrated into enterprise systems and used across areas including infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, insurance and disaster response.
In H1 2026, Xoople raised $130 million in Series B funding as it moved into commercialisation, with the company planning to roll out and scale its physical-world data infrastructure in the market.
7
Ona Therapeutics
Amount raised in H1 2026: $86.6M
Ona Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates and antibody therapies for advanced and treatment-resistant cancers.
Its approach uses the biology of refractory cancers to identify therapeutic targets and develop treatments for patients with limited remaining options.
A $86.6 million Series B round closed in H1 2026 will support the clinical development of lead programme ONA-255 in breast cancer and advance ONA-389 towards first-in-human studies for colorectal cancer.
8
THEKER
Amount raised in H1 2026: $85M
THEKER develops AI-native generalist robots for industrial environments, with systems designed to operate autonomously and adapt to changing conditions rather than being configured for a single task.
Its technology is intended for applications across sectors including logistics, retail, food and beverage, manufacturing and waste management.
The company secured $85 million in Series A funding during H1 2026 to accelerate deployments with industrial operators, further develop its AI and robotics technology, and expand its software, electronics, mechanical engineering and deployment teams.
9
Biorce
Amount raised in H1 2026: $52M
Biorce develops AI technology for clinical trial design and execution.
Its Aika platform supports processes across the clinical development lifecycle, including study design, feasibility, site selection, contracts, budgeting and regulatory submissions, with tools designed to automate workflows and identify potential risks.
Biorce closed a $52 million Series A round in H1 2026, with the capital earmarked for international expansion, team growth and further development of Aika, including new clinical trial management and operational capabilities.
10
Embat
Amount raised in H1 2026: €30M
Embat develops treasury management software for finance teams, providing a central platform for managing cash, payments, reconciliation, forecasting and financial risk.
Its technology connects with banks and ERP systems to provide real-time visibility over financial operations and uses AI to automate processes, including transaction matching and reconciliation.
In H1 2026, Embat raised €30 million in a Series B round to support its European expansion, particularly in the UK, Ireland and the DACH region, as well as further product development and investment in its AI-powered treasury technology.
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