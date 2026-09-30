Berlin-based Restate raises $20M

The team behind a technology that underpins real-time data use in banking has raised $20m in a Series A funding round for a startup, which carries out the plumbing work behind AI agents.

The funding round in Berlin-founded Restate was led by European VC Singular, with participation from Redpoint Ventures and Capital One Ventures. Restate has now raised $27m in total, it said.

The funding will support product development and its expansion in the United States, including a new commercial hub in San Francisco.

Restate says it’s building a new generation of infrastructure for applications, from distributed backend to AI agents. Its software makes AI agents and backend applications durable, such as avoiding crashes and other failures, it says.

Its tech allows developers to get on with the day job while it carries out the plumbing work. Restate, founded in 2024, says it’s used by hundreds of companies, including Fortune 500 firms.

Stephan Ewen, CEO and co-founder of Restate, said: “Durable execution solved an important problem: it made individual processes reliable.

“But software is increasingly made up of services, agents, workflows, and state that all need to stay reliable as they interact. We believe durability has to become a property of the infrastructure itself.”

The founders of Restate created Apache Flink, an open-source technology that underpins real-time data use across banking, streaming media and software-as-a-service sectors.

Restate's other co-founders are former colleagues of Ewen, Igal Shilman and Till Rohrmann and former Stripe and Meta executive Ahmed Forghal.