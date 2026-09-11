Luca Bocchio joins Balderton as Partner after more than a decade in European VC

Balderton today announced the appointment of Luca Bocchio as Partner, where he will focus on early-stage investments. Bocchio joins the firm after more than a decade as an investor in the European technology ecosystem, most recently as a Partner at Accel, where he focused on a broad range of industries, from fintech and consumer, to, more recently AI applications, defence and energy.

Bocchio has backed a number of category-defining European businesses including Trade Republic, SumUp, Vinted and Fuse Energy. Prior to becoming an investor, he advised technology and consumer companies at Bain & Co. across Europe and Asia.

Bocchio is originally from Italy and graduated from LIUC University.

I’ve had the pleasure of joining him on a panel at a startup event and can attest that he is not only a wealth of knowledge and highly respected in the industry but also personable.

According to Bocchio, Balderton has been a cornerstone of Europe’s technology ecosystem for more than two decades and is the ultimate champion of European founders.

"I’ve long been impressed with the firm’s thoughtful and hands-on approach to supporting entrepreneurs through every stage of the journey.



I am as passionate as ever about backing and working with Europe’s most ambitious entrepreneurs, and I can’t imagine a better home to do that from.”

Bernard Liautaud, Managing Partner at Balderton, shared:

"Luca is one of the most respected early-stage investors in Europe. His track record speaks for itself, and the depth of his relationships with founders is something we admire enormously. We're delighted to welcome him to the partnership."

Christian Hecker, co-founder and CEO, Trade Republic, commented:

"Luca backed and believed in us early, and from the very beginning he has been a thoughtful sparring partner to me.

He has built impactful relationships with the broader team over the years, bringing strategic perspectives and unwavering commitment. Balderton is lucky to have him."

Mantas Mikuckas, co-founder, and Thomas Plantenga, CEO, Vinted said: