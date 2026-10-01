Snyk laid off over 200 employees, revenues top $300M

Snyk, the London and Tel Aviv-founded cybersecurity firm, laid off more than 200 employees earlier this year, more than double what was reported at the time, according to a new filing.

New financial figures for the cybersecurity firm, which has raised more than $1bn from investors including Tiger Global, also show that Snyk revenues topped the $300m mark in 2025, helped by customer wins.

Snyk, founded in 2015, has undertaken several rounds of job cuts in recent years.

The latest round of job cuts took place in June this year, with media reports suggesting that 90 employees were being laid off. But a new filing at Companies House reveals more than 200 were laid off.

The filing states: "Snyk announced a reduction in force involving approximately 203 employees, representing approximately 20 per cent of the group's total current global workforce to further increase operational efficiencies and streamline expenses.”

Snyk employed around 990 people at the end of 2025. The layoffs are understood to have impacted workers in the US and Israel, with Snyk saying it would take a financial hit of up to $13.8m to carry out the cuts.

The figures, published in Companies House, show that Snyk’s revenues were up 11 per cent to $309m in the year ending 2025, but losses increased from $169m to $189m.

The revenue increase was attributed to new customer wins, while the fall in profit was attributed to increased investments. Founded in London and Tel Aviv, the now Boston-headquartered cybersecurity company develops products to help software developers assess security weaknesses before hackers can exploit them.

Snyk has also been building an AI security business alongside its developer security products. In 2025, it acquired AI security firm Invariant Labs.

It was founded by Guy Podjarny, a former Israeli cyber expert who became its first CEO, and Assaf Hefetz and Danny Grander.

Snyk, which faces competition from cybersecurity rival Wiz and the frontier AI labs, was valued at $8.5 billion in a 2021 funding round and at $7.4 billion in a 2022 funding round. Snyk declined to comment.