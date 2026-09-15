Lithuanian legaltech EnforceShield secures €1.7M for automated IP enforcement

Legaltech startup EnforceShield has raised €1.7 million in seed funding to expand its platform for automating intellectual property (IP) enforcement. The round was led by Vendep Capital, with participation from FIRSTPICK VC.

Founded in 2024 by attorney Rytis Rudzinskas, EnforceShield develops a SaaS platform that automates the process of identifying and addressing online IP infringements, including counterfeit products, unauthorised sellers, fake listings, cloned storefronts, impersonation sites and phishing pages.

The platform covers the enforcement workflow from cross-platform detection and legal analysis to validation, takedown execution, monitoring and escalation. Rather than only identifying potential infringements for legal teams to review, EnforceShield uses AI agents and built-in legal and platform-specific logic to assess cases and carry out enforcement actions.

The system evaluates factors including a company's IP portfolio, available evidence, applicable laws, platform context and enforcement criteria before initiating a takedown. EnforceShield uses what it calls a “human-at-the-end” model, with lawyers and analysts reviewing outcomes and handling exceptions or more complex cases rather than processing routine infringements manually.

The company is targeting a growing volume of online IP abuse as generative AI makes it easier to create counterfeit listings, cloned websites and other forms of infringement at scale.

Rytis Rudzinskas, founder and CEO of EnforceShield, said generative AI has enabled IP abuse to scale rapidly, while enforcement has remained largely dependent on human teams.

Enterprises didn’t need more lawyers or even a software co-pilot. They needed tech that’s able to think like a lawyer and pilot itself through enforcement workflows.



We started by reworking the legal operational workflows I’ve spent years building and operating manually and encoded that expertise into a system that can run autonomously,”

said Rudzinskas.

EnforceShield currently serves more than 20 enterprise customers and says its platform removes an average of more than 33,500 IP violations per month across its e-commerce customer base.

The funding will be used to expand EnforceShield's technical and product capabilities, including extending its AI agents beyond standardised takedowns to handle repeat offenders, escalations and more complex enforcement processes. The company also plans to expand commercially in the US and broaden its platform across the IP lifecycle.