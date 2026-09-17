Finland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Finland's tech ecosystem attracted around €1.3 billion
across 53 funding deals in
H1 2026. Investment was heavily concentrated at the
top, with space accounting for €900 million, or nearly 69 per cent of the total capital raised.
Beyond
space, funding reflected Finland's strength in
research- and engineering-intensive technologies. Deeptech, quantum computing,
AI infrastructure, energy, semiconductors and cleantech all attracted capital,
while smaller rounds were spread across software, healthcare, foodtech,
cybersecurity, e-commerce and sports tech.
The funding mix ranged from pre-seed and seed rounds to
large growth financings, debt and grants. While a small number of major
transactions drove the overall value, the number and range of smaller
early-stage rounds point to continued startup formation across multiple
sectors.
Overall, H1 2026 highlighted an ecosystem combining
large-scale investment in established technology companies with a broad
pipeline of early-stage startups across emerging and research-intensive
sectors.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
ICEYE
Amount raised in H1 2026: €900M
ICEYE is a spacetech company providing Earth observation and intelligence through synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites. It operates the world’s largest SAR satellite constellation, enabling monitoring in all weather and lighting conditions. Its technology is used across defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management, while the company also provides sovereign satellite systems to governments.
In H1 2026, ICEYE secured €900 million across three rounds to expand its satellite constellation, increase production and support sovereign missions and global growth.
2
Verda (formerly DataCrunch)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $117M
Verda, formerly DataCrunch, is an AI infrastructure company providing cloud computing resources for AI development and other compute-intensive workloads. Its vertically integrated platform spans physical servers and data centres through to the software and services used by customers to build AI applications, with its Finnish data centres powered by renewable energy.
During H1 2026, Verda raised $117 million in equity and debt financing to accelerate development of its AI cloud infrastructure, hire more than 100 employees and expand internationally, including launches in the UK and US and broader growth across Europe, the US and Asia.
3
Solar Foods
Amount raised in H1 2026: €77.8M
Solar Foods develops Solein, a single-cell protein produced using a microorganism and a process that is independent of conventional agriculture. Designed as an alternative to animal- and plant-based proteins, Solein can be used as an ingredient across a range of foods and is produced independently of agricultural land, weather and climate conditions.
Solar Foods secured €77.8 million in H1 2026 through a grant and R&D loan package to support the construction and commissioning of Factory 02, where the company plans to significantly increase production of Solein as it moves towards larger-scale commercialisation.
4
IQM
Amount raised in H1 2026: €50M
IQM Quantum Computers develops full-stack superconducting quantum computers for research and commercial applications. The company provides both on-premises quantum systems and cloud-based access, serving universities, research institutions, high-performance computing centres and national laboratories, with a long-term focus on fault-tolerant quantum computing.
In the first half of 2026, IQM secured a €50 million financing package from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. The capital will be used to accelerate its technology roadmap, expand R&D and support entry into additional markets as the company grows its superconducting quantum computing capabilities.
5
Qutwo
Amount raised in H1 2026: €25M
Qutwo is an AI and quantum computing company developing technology that combines classical AI, high-performance computing and quantum systems.
Its Qutwo OS software platform is designed to help companies develop and integrate quantum-enhanced applications and connect existing computing infrastructure with emerging quantum processing capabilities.
Qutwo raised €25 million in H1 2026 from angel investors to support the development of its AI and quantum computing platform as it works to build a European AI lab focused on the emerging quantum computing era.
6
Algorithmiq
Amount raised in H1 2026: €19.7M
Algorithmiq develops quantum algorithms and software for healthcare and life sciences, combining classical and quantum computing to address complex problems in quantum chemistry and drug discovery.
Its technology includes a quantum computing interface and algorithms designed to model molecular systems and support the development of new drugs and materials.
In H1 2026, Algorithmiq received €19.7 million, comprising an €18 million funding round and a €1.7 million Wellcome Leap prize, to advance its quantum technology, expand commercialisation and support applications including quantum-enabled drug discovery.
7
Kelluu
Amount raised in H1 2026: €15M
Kelluu develops and operates autonomous hydrogen-powered airships for persistent aerial monitoring and data collection.
Its platform collects high-resolution data for defence, critical infrastructure and environmental applications, providing digital twins, monitoring feeds and change-detection analysis.
Kelluu raised €15 million in H1 2026 to scale its autonomous airship platform, expand production and support the deployment of its aerial intelligence technology for defence and civilian applications.
8
Capalo AI
Amount raised in H1 2026: €11M
Capalo AI develops software for optimising battery energy storage systems across electricity markets. Its AI-powered platform combines forecasting and optimisation models to manage the operation and trading of battery assets, which can also be aggregated into a virtual power plant to support grid stability and renewable energy integration.
During the first half of 2026, Capalo AI secured €11 million to expand its virtual power plant across Europe, enter additional markets and scale the optimisation and trading of stand-alone and renewable energy-linked battery storage systems.
9
Quanscient
Amount raised in H1 2026: €10M
Quanscient develops cloud-based multiphysics simulation software for engineering and product development. Its Allsolve platform enables companies to run simulations at scale, automate engineering workflows and use AI for optimisation and design predictions, while the company also develops quantum algorithms for engineering simulations.
A €10 million Series A secured by Quanscient in H1 2026 will support its international expansion and further development of its cloud simulation platform, AI capabilities and quantum computing technology for hardware engineering.
10
Vexlum
Amount raised in H1 2026: €10M
Vexlum is a Tampere University spin-off developing and manufacturing semiconductor laser systems. Its VECSEL technology provides high-power, narrow-linewidth lasers across a broad range of wavelengths for applications including quantum technology, semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research.
In H1 2026, Vexlum secured €10 million in equity, grant and debt financing to expand its semiconductor chip manufacturing and laser production capacity in Finland and accelerate adoption of its technology in quantum and other industrial applications.
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