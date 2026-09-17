Finland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Finland's tech ecosystem attracted around €1.3 billion across 53 funding deals in H1 2026. Investment was heavily concentrated at the top, with space accounting for €900 million, or nearly 69 per cent of the total capital raised.

Beyond space, funding reflected Finland's strength in research- and engineering-intensive technologies. Deeptech, quantum computing, AI infrastructure, energy, semiconductors and cleantech all attracted capital, while smaller rounds were spread across software, healthcare, foodtech, cybersecurity, e-commerce and sportstech.

The funding mix ranged from pre-seed and seed rounds to large growth financings, debt and grants. While a small number of major transactions drove the overall value, the number and range of smaller early-stage rounds point to continued startup formation across multiple sectors.

Overall, H1 2026 highlighted an ecosystem combining large-scale investment in established technology companies with a broad pipeline of early-stage startups across emerging and research-intensive sectors.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the ten companies that raised the most in H1 2026.