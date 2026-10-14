Czech startup FLÆ Robotics lands over €1M to automate hotel guest services

Czech technology company FLÆ Robotics has raised more than €1 million in seed funding from Purple Ventures and Garage Angels to further develop its AI-powered hospitality platform, BE-A, and support international expansion.

Founded by Filip Linek, FLÆ Robotics develops BE-A, an AI hospitality agent designed to automate routine guest communication, reservations and front-office tasks for hotels. The platform operates around the clock, handling enquiries through WhatsApp, email, web chat and phone calls.

Through integrations with hotel management systems, BE-A can check room availability, manage reservations and provide information about hotel services. It also categorises incoming messages and directs requests to the appropriate teams or workflows, helping hotel staff reduce administrative work and focus on guests who require personal attention.

The platform is currently used by more than 60 hotels across the United Kingdom, Germany and the Czech Republic.

According to FLÆ Robotics, BE-A processed approximately 265,000 messages and voice interactions across nearly 160,000 conversations in July and August 2026, averaging more than 4,000 interactions per day. During the same period, the platform completed more than 3,400 hotel bookings without human intervention.

Commenting on the company's approach to automating hotel operations, Filip Linek, founder and CEO of FLÆ Robotics, said:

Hotel teams handle a large volume of repetitive enquiries and tasks every day across email, phone and other channels.

We are developing BE-A to go beyond answering questions and carry out the next step within hotel systems. This gives staff more time for guests and situations that need their experience and judgement.

The company is working to expand BE-A's capabilities and strengthen its integration with existing hotel systems, allowing the platform to handle a broader range of guest requests and operational tasks.

FLÆ Robotics plans to use the funding to accelerate product development, expand its team and support international growth. The company is strengthening its presence in Germany, entering Austria and building on its recent launch in the United Kingdom, while also preparing to expand into the US hotel market.