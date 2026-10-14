Polish spacetech KP Labs secures €4.42M from Momentum Capital Partners to scale in-orbit AI data processing

Polish company KP Labs, which develops solutions for processing satellite data directly in Earth orbit, has received €4.42 million (PLN 19.4 million) from Momentum Capital Partners.

As the space industry continues to expand, the volume of data satellites collect is growing faster than the capacity to transmit it back to Earth. At the same time, increasing satellite density in orbit and the growing importance of space for defence and security are creating a need for satellites capable of autonomously manoeuvring and monitoring their surroundings.



KP Labs addresses these challenges with proprietary solutions that enable real-time data analysis in orbit, allowing critical information to reach Earth faster and more cheaply. KP Labs' portfolio includes specialised processing units, firmware, and AI algorithms for data processing and selection.

Customers include space agencies, satellite manufacturers, and space hardware providers. The company works with space agencies, including the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, as well as leading European space companies such as Airbus Defence and Space, OHB Hellas, and Thales Alenia Space.

Among KP Labs' data-processing achievements is Intuition-1, its own satellite, which operated in orbit from 2023 to 2026 and collected Earth observation data on soil conditions, vegetation, and pollution.

KP Labs' solutions have also been used in experiments aboard the International Space Station, where Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski ran algorithms designed for lunar mapping. The company is currently involved in several projects, including CAMILA, a Polish national space mission aimed at developing a satellite constellation for Earth monitoring.

According to Michał Zachara, CEO of KP Labs, the company has built strong capabilities and developed solutions proven in real space missions over the past several years.

Jeremi Doboszewski, Investment Manager at Momentum Capital Partners, shared:

"KP Labs demonstrates that it is possible to build a growing, profitable business around advanced technology while maintaining strong capital efficiency.



Through its broad technical expertise and years of experience, the company has established a strong position in the industry and developed what we believe to be one of the leading offerings in the European space market."



The investment will support KP Labs' next phase of growth by strengthening its R&D capabilities, expanding its commercial product portfolio, establishing serial production of its hardware, and scaling international sales and marketing activities.



