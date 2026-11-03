Riga-based Unitoq raises €155K in pre-seed to make real estate investment more accessible

Latvian proptech startup Unitoq has raised €155,000 in a pre-seed funding round from a syndicate of business angels, including members of the Latvian Business Angel Network (LatBAN).

Founded in 2026 by Eduards Raudonis and Nikita Manija, Unitoq is developing a platform that allows individuals to invest in residential properties starting from €100, with the potential to earn returns from rental income and property value appreciation.

Investing directly in residential property typically requires significant upfront capital, often involving mortgages and ongoing responsibilities such as tenant management, maintenance and administrative work. Traditional investment alternatives, such as real estate funds, may also offer limited visibility into individual properties and investment allocation.

Unitoq aims to address these challenges through a digital platform that allows users to select individual residential properties in which to invest. Properties are vetted before being made available, while experienced operators handle tenant management and maintenance.

Investors can receive a share of rental income and benefit from potential increases in property value, while monitoring the performance of their investments through the platform.

Owning a rental property has built wealth for generations, but the high entry ticket and the hassle of managing it are simply too much for most. Unitoq opens that opportunity up to many more people, letting them build a diversified real estate portfolio straight from their smartphone,

says Eduards Raudonis, co-founder and CEO of Unitoq.

The company is currently applying for a licence from the Bank of Latvia under the EU's European Crowdfunding Service Providers (ECSP) Regulation. The licence would allow Unitoq to offer its services to investors across the European Union. The platform is expected to launch in early 2027, subject to regulatory approval. More than 1,000 people have already joined its waitlist.

The new funding will support Unitoq's licensing process, platform launch and the introduction of its first investment properties, while the company prepares for a future seed funding round.