CyberKord raises €2.7M to automate IT and cybersecurity operations with AI

Italian cybersecurity startup CyberKord has raised €2.7 million in a pre-seed funding round to support the development of its AI-powered platform for automating IT and cybersecurity operations. The round was led by 360 Capital, with participation from Plus Partners, Addendum Capital and Vento.

Founded in Milan in 2026 by Alessandro Maggio, Dragos Tanasa and Cosimo Michelagnoli, CyberKord is developing a platform designed to help companies identify, investigate and resolve IT and cybersecurity issues with less manual intervention.

As companies expand their IT infrastructure and adopt new software and AI agents, managing security and operational issues is becoming increasingly complex. While existing security tools can detect potential threats within minutes, resolving them often takes considerably longer due to manual processes and the need for human intervention. At the same time, increasingly frequent and faster cyberattacks are putting additional pressure on companies to respond quickly to security incidents.

CyberKord aims to address the gap between threat detection and resolution by automating tasks that would otherwise require IT and security teams to intervene manually. Its platform uses AI and a Digital Twin of a company's IT infrastructure to analyse issues, simulate potential solutions and implement corrective actions.

Companies add infrastructure, software and AI agents every week, and operational work grows faster than any team. As a result, the time of expert professionals ends up in patches, access requests and incidents, one ticket at a time.

We built an artificial intelligence that does that work on its own, from start to finish, and shows every step. The team chooses how far to let it act and takes back time for architecture, projects and the decisions it was hired for,

says Alessandro Maggio, co-founder and CEO of CyberKord.

The system can initiate processes based on security alerts, support tickets or messages received through communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. It identifies the underlying cause of an issue, simulates the proposed fix and applies it using the company's existing tools.

The platform integrates with cloud-based and on-premise systems without requiring companies to replace their existing infrastructure. Organisations can determine the level of autonomy granted to the AI, while all actions are recorded and can be reviewed. By automating routine operational tasks, CyberKord aims to allow IT and security professionals to focus on infrastructure development, strategic projects and decisions requiring human expertise.

With the new funding, CyberKord plans to further develop its platform and launch its first pilot projects with large European companies across manufacturing, technology, healthcare and telecommunications. The company also intends to expand its team, particularly in technical and commercial roles.