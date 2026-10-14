Google to provide 200 European scientists access to its frontier models

Google DeepMind and Alphabet’s cloud service, Google Cloud, will provide up to 200 top European scientific researchers with direct access to its frontier models, together with $3 million in compute credits, Google said today.

The tech giant says the move will mean that researchers will gain direct access to its leading scientific tools, including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.

Google said the move is aimed at speeding up the pace of European innovation and rubber-stamping Europe’s scientific competitiveness.

Google said researchers will be equipped to tackle complex challenges faster, from predicting extreme weather patterns to mapping molecular structures, ensuring that European science remains vibrant and at the forefront of discovery.

The US tech giant did not specify which researchers would get access to its frontier models.

Several London-based AI labs, founded by former DeepMind scientists, have come out of stealth this year.

Ineffable Intelligence, founded by former DeepMind bigwig David Silver, raised $1.1 billion in seed funding, the largest ever in Europe, at a valuation of $5.1 billion, while Inherent, founded by former DeepMind, Microsoft and White House staff, also came out of stealth, emerging with a $50m raise.