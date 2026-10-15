Proptech HomeTruth brings entrepreneur Graham Martin on board as investor and Chairman

Proptech startup HomeTruth has appointed Graham Martin as Chairman following his acquisition of an equity stake in the company.

Founded by fellow Tech.eu journalist and entrepreneur Monty Munford, HomeTruth is a PropTech platform that helps homeowners understand, protect and manage their properties through AI-driven data and insights.

Check out an earlier interview with HomeTruth CEO Monty Munford.

It brings together property documents, maintenance records, warranties, and expenses in one place, while offering personalised advice, reminders for repairs and servicing, and insights into potential costs.

The company is building strategic partnerships to create a more transparent and useful ecosystem for consumers and the wider property market.

Martin brings extensive experience in business development, leadership, commercial strategy and company building, spanning entrepreneurial ventures, investment and senior advisory roles.

A third-generation bookmaker, he created Bonne Terre Limited, the licensed holder for Sky Bet, which was sold to The Stars Group in a deal valued at $3.4 billion.

He also founded Scotbet International, which grew into one of Scotland’s largest independent bookmakers, and served as Chairman of Probability Games Corporation, a mobile betting technology company that listed on London’s AIM market before its acquisition by GTECH.

Martin also established the world’s first legal framework for offshore online gaming in Guernsey.

His commercial experience and understanding of emerging businesses will support HomeTruth as it advances its technology, expands partnerships and strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving PropTech and home insurance markets.

Monty Munford, CEO and co-founder of HomeTruth, said:

“Graham brings exactly the combination of experience, commercial judgement and entrepreneurial energy that HomeTruth needs at this stage.



His decision to invest in the business and take on the role of Chairman is a powerful endorsement of what we are building.”

Graham Martin, Chairman of HomeTruth, said:

“HomeTruth has identified a significant gap in the property market and has the potential to change the relationship homeowners have with their property, its data and the protection that surrounds it.



I believe the team has the vision, determination and commercial opportunity to build something genuinely valuable.”

As Chairman, Martin will work closely with the company’s co-founders Jason Ryan and Monty Munford to accelerate product development, commercial partnerships and market expansion.