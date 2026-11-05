Healthtech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

European healthtech investment in H1 2026 was driven by large funding rounds, with continued interest in biotechnology, medical devices and AI-powered healthcare solutions.

The UK attracted significant investment, led by major rounds for Isomorphic Labs and Oviva. The ten largest transactions totalled approximately €2.59 billion, with Isomorphic Labs accounting for around 69 per cent of that amount, highlighting the concentration of capital among a small number of companies.

Beyond these major deals, funding supported a range of technologies, including AI-driven drug discovery, automated diagnostics, robotic blood collection and digital chronic disease management.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.