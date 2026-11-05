Healthtech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

European healthtech investment in
H1 2026 was driven by
large funding rounds, with continued interest in biotechnology, medical devices
and AI-powered healthcare solutions.
The UK attracted significant investment, led by major rounds
for Isomorphic Labs and Oviva. The ten largest transactions totalled
approximately €2.59 billion, with Isomorphic Labs accounting for around 69 per
cent of that amount, highlighting the concentration of capital among a small
number of companies.
Beyond these major deals, funding supported a range of
technologies, including AI-driven drug discovery, automated diagnostics,
robotic blood collection and digital chronic disease management.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Isomorphic Labs (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $2.1B
Isomorphic Labs is an AI-driven drug discovery company developing computational technologies to improve the design and development of medicines.
The company uses advanced AI models to study molecular structures and interactions. Its Isomorphic Labs Drug Design Engine (IsoDDE) builds on advances in protein structure prediction to support the identification and development of potential treatments, including for cancer and immune disorders.
In May 2026, Isomorphic Labs raised $2.1 billion in Series B funding to support further development and deployment of IsoDDE, expansion of its therapeutic pipeline and recruitment across AI, engineering, drug design and clinical teams.
2
Oviva (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €200M
Combining digital technology with clinical expertise, Oviva provides personalised programmes for managing obesity and other chronic health conditions.
Its platform integrates a medical app with remote support from healthcare professionals, including dietitians and doctors. AI is used to personalise treatment pathways and support clinical teams, while its services are integrated into healthcare systems across several European markets.
In January 2026, Oviva announced a €200 million Series D transaction, comprising new investment and secondary share sales. The financing is intended to support the expansion of its digital healthcare programmes, including treatments for hypertension and type 2 diabetes, and broaden access to chronic disease management.
3
Alvotech (Iceland)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €100M
Specialising in biosimilar medicines, Alvotech develops and manufactures biological treatments designed to provide alternatives to existing approved biologic drugs.
Based in Reykjavík, the company operates across research, development and manufacturing, with products targeting conditions including autoimmune disorders, eye diseases, osteoporosis and cancer. Its activities cover the development of biosimilars through to their production and commercialisation in international markets.
In January 2026, Alvotech secured a €100 million senior term loan facility from GoldenTree Asset Management. The debt financing will strengthen liquidity, support research and development, and provide operational flexibility as the company expands manufacturing capacity and prepares additional product launches.
4
CeQur (Switzerland)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $100M
CeQur develops wearable medical devices designed to simplify insulin delivery for people living with diabetes. Its main product, CeQur Simplicity, is a discreet, wearable patch that allows patients to administer mealtime insulin without repeated injections. The technology is intended to make daily diabetes management more convenient while supporting adherence to prescribed insulin treatment.
In June 2026, CeQur closed a $100 million Series E funding round to accelerate commercial expansion, including growing its sales team and strengthening relationships with healthcare providers and diabetes specialists. It will also support wider adoption of CeQur Simplicity as the company introduces additional dosing and wear-duration options.
5
DentalMonitoring (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €84M
Using AI to support orthodontic care outside traditional clinical settings, DentalMonitoring develops software that enables dental professionals to remotely monitor patients throughout treatment.
Its technology analyses images captured by patients using their smartphones, helping orthodontists assess treatment progress, identify potential issues and determine when in-person appointments may be necessary. The platform is designed to improve communication between patients and practitioners while supporting more efficient treatment management.
In February 2026, DentalMonitoring announced €84 million in investment to support international expansion and product development. The funding will strengthen its presence in existing markets, support entry into new regions and advance its AI capabilities, integrations and partnerships across the dental technology sector.
6
FineHeart (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €83M
FineHeart is a French medtech company developing implantable medical devices for the treatment of advanced heart failure.
Its main technology, FlowMaker, is a fully implantable cardiac output accelerator designed to support the heart's natural pumping function. The company focuses on developing cardiovascular technologies that address the needs of patients with severe heart conditions, combining clinical research with medical device engineering.
In January 2026, FineHeart announced €83 million in financing to support the clinical development and industrialisation of FlowMaker and the development of Europe's active implantable medical device sector.
7
Ona Therapeutics (Spain)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $86.6M
Ona Therapeutics is a Barcelona-based biotechnology company developing treatments for advanced cancers. Its research focuses on tumour biology and the mechanisms that enable cancer cells to survive, spread and resist existing therapies.
The company is developing antibody-based treatments targeting proteins associated with tumour progression, with the aim of addressing cancers for which current treatment options remain limited.
In June 2026, Ona Therapeutics raised $86.6 million in Series B funding. The investment is intended to advance its oncology drug development programmes, including clinical development activities and further research into its therapeutic pipeline.
8
Neurent Medical (Ireland)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €62.5M
Neurent Medical develops minimally invasive medical technology for treating chronic inflammatory conditions affecting the nasal passages.
The company's NEUROMARK system uses proprietary radiofrequency technology to target overactive nerves associated with chronic rhinitis, a condition characterised by persistent nasal congestion, runny nose and other symptoms. The treatment is designed to provide lasting symptom relief through a procedure that can be performed by healthcare professionals without extensive recovery time.
In February 2026, Neurent Medical closed a €62.5 million Series C funding round. The capital will support commercial expansion of NEUROMARK, strengthen clinical evidence and advance the company's product development and additional treatment indications.
9
Vitestro (Netherlands)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $70M
Automating blood collection is the focus of Dutch medtech company Vitestro, which develops robotic systems for diagnostic procedures. Its Aletta device combines robotics, imaging technology and AI to perform blood draws autonomously.
Designed for use in hospitals and laboratories, the system aims to standardise blood collection, reduce the workload of healthcare professionals and improve the efficiency of clinical workflows.
In March 2026, Vitestro raised $70 million in Series B funding. The investment will support further development of its Aletta robotic blood collection system, integration into high-volume clinical workflows and preparations for wider commercial deployment.
10
Tissium (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €60M
Tissium is a French medical technology company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction.
Its materials are designed to bond with biological tissues and support surgical repairs without conventional sutures. The technology can be adapted to different clinical applications, including nerve repair, hernia treatment and cardiovascular procedures. Its COAPTIUM CONNECT system is designed to reconnect damaged peripheral nerves while minimising trauma to surrounding tissue.
In June 2026, Tissium announced a €60 million financing package to support commercial expansion in the US, clinical programmes and further development of its polymer technology platform.
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