The EU has proposed a €50 billion equity fund to invest in quantum computing, AI and other critical sovereign technology, as it today unveiled measures aimed at making Europe a global leader in quantum technologies.

The draft Quantum Act, proposed by the European Commission, runs across three pillars: research; bringing quantum technology into use; and keeping European tech and supplies secure. The proposals also include measures to help European firms in procurement tenders.

The Commission said: “The Act will bring together European Union and national programmes around shared priorities for research, industry and deployment. It will improve access to financing, shared infrastructure and specialised support services. It will also support Europe's transition to post-quantum cryptography, to help protect data, communications and critical infrastructure from future cyber risks linked to quantum computing.”

Called the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund, the Commission said the proposed €50 billion fund will provide equity and similar types of financing to support quantum, AI and other technologies that are key to the EU’s technological sovereignty and economic activity. According to Politico, the fund will see the EU take stakes worth hundreds of millions of euros in European tech firms to keep them European.

The new fund is much bigger than the EU’s €5bn Scaleup Europe Fund. The launch of the draft act comes amid concern across the EU about an over-reliance on US and overseas technology.

Research and industrial deployment

The Commission is proposing a new network of leading European research institutions, as it looks to scale up the EU’s strengths in quantum. It said it will also support the creation of pan-European quantum infrastructures for researchers and companies across Europe, including quantum computers, quantum simulators and quantum-enhanced medical imaging.

The EU and its Member States will also focus on strategic projects to scale up key quantum capabilities, including industrial applications and manufacturing, the Commission said.

Security, supply chains and finance

The Commission said it will work with Member States to monitor supply chains, identify critical suppliers and components, and reduce supply-chain risks. The Commission said the EU will also work with international partners to strengthen supply chains and protect shared security interests.

The draft proposals will have to be approved by the European Council and European Parliament become becoming law.