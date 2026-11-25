Investment firm Eleven, an early-stage investor behind 160+ startups across Europe, has reached a €57 million first close for its fourth fund, with the European Investment Fund (EIF) returning as an anchor investor for a third time, joined by the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI) and 50+ founders and operators who have built companies themselves.

Since 2012, Eleven has backed founders at pre-seed and seed. The fund’s platform team works with every portfolio company on the areas that most often determine whether a seed-stage startup reaches its next round: product-market fit, go-to-market, brand and positioning, hiring the first senior team members, scalable governance, and fundraising.

Present in Sofia, Athens, Warsaw and Istanbul (Bucharest to follow early next year), Eleven gives founders on-the-ground access to customers, partners and talent in each market. It has established a permanent office in Athens and will soon open one in Warsaw. All of this is backed by #Oneof11, Eleven’s community of more than 250 founders, operators and mentors.

The fund will continue to lead pre-seed and seed rounds across Europe, writing first cheques of €300,000 to €1.5 million, and reserving up to €5 million per company for follow-on investment. It expects to make around 40 investments over a five-year investment period, leading or co-leading rounds of up to €3 million and reserving at least 60 per cent of the capital for follow-ons.

Eleven’s portfolio includes:

Payhawk (Fund II) and its recently announced $280 million Series C at a $2 billion valuation;

The exits of SMSBump to Yotpo and NitroPack to WP Engine (both Fund II), built by the same repeat founders;

Dronamics (Fund I), a developer and operator of long-range unmanned aircraft systems for cargo logistics and other applications supporting Europe’s critical infrastructure;eBag (Fund I) surpassing €100 million in annualised revenues.





The next generation is already coming through in Fund III:

Sqilline (Bulgaria), a healthtech company building Europe’s infrastructure in oncology; Moveo (Greece), an agentic AI system for regulated financial institutions;

Magfi (Turkey), which is reshaping advertising;

Flaminjoy (Romania), an all-in-one marketing technology platform for influencer marketing;

and Eilla (Bulgaria), an AI-native M&A advisory. They already sell across Europe, the US, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

70 per cent of ELEVEN’s existing LPs have recommitted to Fund IV. They come from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Romania, UK, Switzerland and the US. Many are founders themselves, mentoring the portfolio, helping with global scaling, opening doors, and co-investing alongside the fund.

Ivaylo Simov, Founding Partner at Eleven, shared:

“For us, a new fund isn’t a new start. We’ve invested continuously since 2012, and alongside we’ve built an ecosystem of founders, mentors and partners that early-stage companies can rely on. We’re in advanced discussions with founders building companies in robotics, energy, fintech and applied AI, which we’ll announce in the coming months.