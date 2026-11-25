As electrification accelerates, energy companies face a dual challenge: meeting growing demand for clean electricity while managing the volatility associated with renewable generation.

For Nordic energy company Fortum, this is also an opportunity to rethink how utilities invest in, develop and deploy emerging technologies.

I spoke with Gustav Eilertsen, VP of Innovation & Venturing, and Annemari Kirppu, Director of External Venturing, about Fortum's evolving investment strategy and why innovation needs to start with the customer rather than the technology.

Inside Fortum's €200 million innovation and venturing portfolio

More than 15 years of innovation and venture investing have given Fortum an established foothold in the energy startup ecosystem. Today, Fortum Innovation & Venturing manages approximately €200 million, with exposure to around 80 companies across the Nordics, wider Europe and the US. It deploys tens of millions of euros annually, supported by a 28-person team operating across Helsinki, Stockholm and Oslo.

Its investment model combines three complementary approaches: direct startup investments, venture capital fund partnerships and internal venture building.

Direct investments typically range from €1 million to €5 million, predominantly targeting Series A and Series B companies. Recent investments and commercial collaborations include:

Steady Energy: The Finnish company is developing the LDR-50 small modular nuclear reactor, specifically designed for district heating. In January 2026, Fortum invested €2.1 million alongside a framework agreement to support the development of the company's operating and maintenance capabilities. The partnership could eventually extend to operating nuclear heating plants in Finland and Sweden.

Fifty Energy: The Swedish startup develops AI-powered energy optimisation technology. Fortum is both an investor and a commercial partner, collaborating with Fifty Energy on Fortum Optimizer, an internally developed venture launched in 2024 that helps businesses manage electricity consumption and costs amid market volatility and capacity constraints

In November 2024, Fortum backed Finnish startup AskKauko, the developer of ImpactOS, a platform for managing supply chain sustainability data and ESG reporting. Its wider venture portfolio also includes a direct investment in Eliq and exposure to US energy technology company Equilibrium Energy through its VC fund partners. Fortum also originally incubated carbon removal marketplace Puro.earth, before selling a majority stake to Nasdaq in 2021.

Fortum’s three strategic pillars

Unlike a conventional venture capital firm, Fortum's investment strategy is closely tied to its wider corporate objectives. Despite the turbulence the company has experienced in recent years, Eilertsen stresses that its underlying purpose has remained consistent.

“Our long-term aim, whatever happens and whatever turbulence there is, is to power a world where people, businesses, and nature thrive together.

It's about making sure that society has enough fuel, basically energy, to do what it needs to do, and that we're able to create that in a way that is sustainable for both society and nature. “That's the balancing act that goes on in many of our conversations internally.”

Fortum's corporate strategy is built around three pillars. The first is providing reliable, clean and affordable energy to customers and the wider Nordic energy system. While this sounds straightforward, Eilertsen acknowledges that “at the next level, it's actually pretty tricky.”

Balancing renewable generation, nuclear power and the transition from fossil fuels to electricity requires accommodating a diverse range of customer needs.

“We serve the full spectrum, all the way from a single household apartment to the most advanced industrial customers that exist out there. Whether you're a steel producer or another industrial player, we have that full spectrum within our reach.”

The second pillar is helping customers decarbonise their operations by transitioning away from fossil fuels. Eilertsen acknowledges that this also makes commercial sense for Fortum, increasing demand for its products and supporting the company's long-term growth.

The third pillar is transformation and development, recognising that addressing the complexities of the energy transition requires new technologies, business models and ways of operating. As Eilertsen puts it:

“If we use the same medicine as in the past, we will get the same outcomes.”

As one of the largest energy producers in the Nordics, with the majority of its production already coming from clean energy sources, Fortum is aligning its innovation and venturing activities more closely with these strategic priorities.

“Why have we sharpened our focus? It's to be clearer for ourselves, but also for the outside world, about what people can expect when they talk with us.”

Beyond electricity generation: where Fortum is placing its bets

Translating these corporate objectives into investment decisions means looking beyond electricity generation itself. Fortum's refreshed Innovation & Venturing strategy focuses on three interconnected areas:

Solutions for the future energy system.

Digitalisation and intelligent operations.

Customer decarbonisation.

The first encompasses technologies across the entire energy value chain, from electricity generation and storage to trading, distribution and consumption.

“That can be new ways of getting electrons. There can be new ways of storing electrons. It can be new ways of trading electrons, but also how we transport them,” explained Eilertsen.

It also extends to solutions deployed directly at customer sites, helping businesses decarbonise industrial processes, shift electricity consumption to different times of the day and rethink how they operate.

The second priority reflects the growing maturity of AI and data-driven technologies and their potential to improve efficiency across the energy ecosystem.

“There have never been more opportunities within that space, now that AI and data have evolved and shown themselves in practical ways.

But, yet again, it needs real use cases. Where can it actually happen? How can we reduce friction in the overall value chain?”

The third priority, customer decarbonisation, underpins Fortum's broader approach to innovation. This means anticipating emerging customer needs and identifying technologies that address challenges before customers themselves fully recognise them, while ensuring the wider energy system can respond effectively.

“We try all the time to force ourselves to start with the customer.”

However, Eilertsen cautions against viewing customer decarbonisation exclusively through the lens of heavy industry. Residential customers are equally important, especially as transport and heating electrification gains momentum across Europe.

He points to Norway's widespread adoption of electric vehicles as an example of how quickly consumer-led decarbonisation can progress, with EVs accounting for more than 90 per cent of new car sales. Residential heating represents another significant opportunity. Despite the availability of technologies such as heat pumps, many European households still depend on natural gas, heating oil and other fossil fuels.

“It's not something that we do on the side. It's something we're driving. It's embedded.

This makes sense in the long haul if we're going to be a relevant player in the ecosystem. That's why we exist, in a sense.”

Why now? The convergence of two system-wide challenges

The timing of Fortum's refreshed strategy reflects a fundamental shift in how electricity is generated and consumed. Increasing reliance on intermittent renewable energy sources coincides with growing electricity demand from the electrification of transport, heating, and industrial processes.

For Kirppu, this creates an imperative to identify technologies that can address both challenges.

“That's why, especially as I see it, this is a really critical time for us as an energy company to be on the lookout for what the future is going to look like. How do we solve these two huge, system-wide challenges?”

At Fortum, we employ the best technology, so we need to be on the lookout for startups who are developing new technologies, things that could be really disruptive and really change the landscape.”

One investment priority is technologies that can deliver stable, low-carbon baseload power, including small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). Another is energy storage, particularly long-duration energy storage and alternative battery technologies, including flow batteries, which could help balance intermittent renewable generation.

Fortum is also interested in flexibility solutions that enable customers to optimise electricity consumption in response to fluctuations in renewable energy generation and shift demand to periods of greater availability. Equally important are technologies that can accelerate electrification itself, particularly in industrial applications where processes remain dependent on fossil fuels.

Growing electricity demand and the race for power

The emergence of new sources of demand is changing the commercial landscape for energy innovation. Eilertsen asserts:

“There are now, for the first time, at least in the Nordics, real signs that demand is picking up. That's something that's a bit different from earlier.”

Growing demand from industrial customers, hyperscalers and neocloud providers, alongside the electrification of transport, is creating a market for new energy technologies.

“Against that backdrop, you have customer demand for new solutions, and they're willing to try new technologies to make that happen and meet it.”

This is driving renewed momentum in energy innovation, including AI-powered solutions to improve grid operations and accelerate access to electricity. For data centre operators, securing sufficient power quickly is becoming a critical competitive differentiator.

“Time to power is one of the most important things right now to be competitive and drive the AI boom we're currently living through.”

Growing demand is also changing what customers are prepared to pay for.

“We're living in a period where energy is becoming more of a scarce resource than it was not that long ago. That means customers are willing to pay for reliable, clean energy when they need it.”

At the same time, the significant expansion of renewable energy capacity over the past three years has introduced greater volatility into electricity markets, creating challenges for both customers and energy system operators.

“No one really likes that, in the sense that you have really cheap electricity one day, and then you have really high prices another day.”

For Eilertsen, the changing market reinforces the importance of identifying what customers need before deciding which technologies to deploy.

“I think that's why it's so important to have the customer lens on when we talk about energy.

It shouldn't start with the technology, which historically, in an industry like ours, if you think from a utility point of view, is usually where we begin.”

Energy security is changing the investment equation

Alongside growing electricity demand, geopolitical pressures are reshaping the rationale for clean energy investment.

“When you ask about defence and security of supply and those types of things, I don't think it's an either-or question anymore,” said Eilertsen.

For Eilertsen, regional access to clean energy is fundamental to Europe's long-term resilience.

“If we don't have access to this close to home, or if we don't have renewable solutions, this will be a challenge for us as a society.”

He also sees a growing willingness among energy producers, customers and regulators to collaborate on solutions that balance technological feasibility with commercial viability.

“I think this dialogue now is picking up more and more, and people are willing to meet and figure out good solutions when you sit across the table from each other.”

Industrial heat: an opportunity approaching commercial viability

One area where changing energy economics is creating new investment opportunities is industrial heat decarbonisation.

For Kirppu, the challenge is not a lack of demand, but the availability of commercially viable solutions. With corporate climate targets approaching and many industrial processes still dependent on fossil fuels, the pressure to find economically feasible alternatives is increasing.

“In order to fulfil and meet all the targets, which are now looming closer and closer, getting to 2030 and 2035, we have a lot of these climate targets that have been set and ambitions, but no one really has a way to actually get there in an economically feasible or manageable way.”

However, changing fossil fuel prices could help accelerate the adoption of alternative technologies.

“That will need to happen, and we're already seeing it start to move. Especially with fossil fuel prices, oil prices and gas prices going up, the economics are actually starting to click into place, and then it will start to really accelerate.”

How Fortum decides whether to build, invest or partner

Identifying promising technology areas is only the beginning. For Fortum, the next question is whether to pursue an opportunity by investing in an existing startup, establishing a commercial partnership, or developing a new business internally. The process starts with priority areas such as nuclear fusion, vehicle-to-grid solutions and industrial heat pumps. The team then scouts the market to assess technological maturity, existing solutions and potential gaps.

“If we find that there are plenty of really good startups that have come far and have developed some good technologies, then, of course, it doesn't make sense for us to start building something similar in-house,” explained Kirppu.

Where Fortum identifies gaps in the market, however, it assesses whether its existing assets and capabilities give it a competitive advantage.

One example is Fortum Charge & Drive, an EV charging network that originated as an internally incubated startup in the 2010s, positioning Fortum as an early mover in electric mobility before EV adoption became mainstream.

Meanwhile, Fortum's venture capital fund partnerships include Valo Ventures (2018), Energy Impact Partners (2020) and, most recently, Norrsken Evolve. These partnerships give Fortum exposure to earlier-stage companies, international markets such as the US, and technologies adjacent to the energy sector, including AI. Kirppu stresses that their value extends beyond financial returns.

“We really see all the funds as our partners. It's not just about a single fund investment from a financial perspective, which is part of it; the broader context is that we partner and build relationships.”

These relationships allow Fortum to combine its industry expertise with investors' perspectives on emerging technologies and shifting capital flows.

“We can share thoughts and perspectives on what's happening in the energy market from a corporate perspective, but also from a VC investor's perspective. How do they see where the funding is flowing and so forth?”

Patient capital for capital-intensive energy startups

Innovation in energy tech can mean lengthy development cycles, substantial capital requirements and complex commercialisation processes.

“Of course, we're not in the typical fund structure, so we can be a bit more patient with capital,” explained Kirppu. As an established energy producer,

Fortum is also familiar with the financial and operational requirements of large infrastructure projects.

“We can lean into some CapEx-heavy investments if we see that there is a clear link and path towards creating joint value.”

Beyond capital, Fortum offers startups access to decades of operational expertise, energy trading capabilities, infrastructure, industrial customers and opportunities to validate technologies in real-world environments.

Making energy more intuitive for the customer

Behind the increasingly sophisticated technologies needed to manage the energy transition the user experience is equally crucial.

“No one wants to have 10,000 different apps and manage these systems. Everyone just wants to have electricity,” said Kirppu.

She anticipates greater consolidation across the energy technology market, creating an opportunity for Fortum to become a single provider for customers' energy needs.

What’s clear is that energy innovation is no longer confined to the energy sector. As access to electricity increasingly determines where companies can establish operations, expand and compete, utilities will play a much greater role in shaping Europe's next generation of industries.





