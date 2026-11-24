Berlin-based AI startup Arken Labs has been launched by thermondo founder Philipp Pausder and startup investor Tim Winter to streamline the planning and delivery of physical infrastructure projects. Founded in 2026, the company has also closed its first funding round, attracting investors including the founders of FlixBus, Jan Oberhauser of n8n, Hanno Renner of Personio and Nils Aldag of Sunfire. The funding amount was not disclosed.

Infrastructure projects often face delays and cost overruns before construction begins, particularly during regulatory reviews, permitting and tendering. These processes can take considerably longer than construction itself, while fragmented information and workforce shortages create additional challenges for infrastructure operators.

Arken Labs aims to address these challenges through an AI-powered operating system for public and private infrastructure operators, designed to simplify planning, permitting, procurement and project delivery. The platform brings together data from existing systems into a unified model, enabling AI agents to analyse information, prioritise projects and automate tasks that would otherwise require manual work.

The technology connects infrastructure asset and cost data with relevant regulations and standards, allowing operators to identify similarities across projects and use existing information to support faster planning and decision-making. The platform can be applied to different types of infrastructure, including bridges, telecommunications towers, power grids and buildings.

Philipp Pausder, co-founder and CEO of Arken Labs, said:

For decades, we’ve treated every infrastructure project as a one-off. AI changes that. For the first time, we can process the huge amounts of data behind these projects, spot what thousands of structures have in common and make that complexity manageable. Things that used to take months now take minutes.

The platform operates on a sovereign cloud infrastructure in Germany and supports different AI models, which are continuously evaluated to identify the most suitable option. According to the company, customer data is not used to train AI models.

Arken Labs plans to work with public and private infrastructure operators and investors managing large portfolios of physical assets, with the aim of reducing the time required to plan and deliver infrastructure projects across Germany and Europe.