Polish-founded foodtech TASTED has raised $6.5 million and has launched in Westwood Village, its first US neighbourhood.

Investors include the founder of Techland, BADideas.fund, Level2 Ventures, Vastpoint, Inovo.vc and Sunfish Partners, as well as angels from Make.com, Wooga, Booksy and User.com, and US restaurant franchise operators. The company already works with close to 500 restaurants across the US and Europe and has just opened its Los Angeles office.

TASTED (formerly mysite.ai) is changing how people decide where to eat. Its app understands what people like to eat and makes eating out social, and its restaurant platform, TASTED for Business, brings restaurants new guests and charges only when a guest pays the check.

Founded by Pat Pijanowski and Damian Kuna-Broniowski, TASTED works with close to 500 restaurants across the US and Europe and has offices in Los Angeles and Warsaw. Using TASTED feels a lot like asking a friend. Diners open the app and see where the people they follow actually eat. They pick a spot together in the group chat, eat and pay as usual, then scan the receipt to earn TASTED cash to spend at partner spots.



The more they eat around the Village, the better TASTED gets to know their taste, so the next time a roommate asks where to eat, the answer is already in their pocket.

TASTED also launched the TASTED card, built with mCards™, a financial technology company that helps brands launch their own cards and financial products for the communities they serve. In the US, the TASTED card, powered by mCards, is issued by TBO Bank and may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. The card can be added to Apple Wallet in minutes and connects to the user's bank account. Diners can use it for everyday purchases and earn 1 per cent cash back, while participating restaurants can offer TASTED cash promotional rewards of up to 25 per cent on eligible visits.

For Westwood’s restaurant owners, TASTED works differently from the ads they’re used to buying. A restaurant pays only when a TASTED guest walks in and pays the check. Guests pay full price, and the reward comes after the meal.

“Seeing a line out the door at Ministry of Coffee on Sunday told us we picked the right neighbourhood. Westwood is where a lot of people find the restaurants they’ll love for years, and word of mouth already runs everything here. With more than 70 local restaurants on TASTED, every guest we send to a Westwood spot is someone who could become a regular,” said Pat Pijanowski, TASTED’s CEO and co-founder.





