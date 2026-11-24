AI agents taking on tasks in pharmaceutical companies must follow the same procedures as human employees. Munich-based Playbook is developing technology that turns standard operating procedures (SOPs), work instructions and training manuals into structured data, enabling AI systems to access approved instructions while keeping humans in control.

To expand the rollout of its tech, Playbook has raised €8 million in a funding round led by Heal Capital, with participation from Bayern Kapital and Capnamic. The investment brings its total funding to €10.5 million.

I spoke to Dr Nikolai Wessendorf, CEO and co-founder of Playbook, to learn more.

Pharmaceutical companies rely on extensive procedural documentation defining who may perform each step, under what conditions and with what supporting evidence. These instructions govern everything from drug development and manufacturing to quality control, storage and distribution.

Despite decades of digital transformation, accessing and applying this knowledge remains a significant challenge.

According to Wessendorf, the industry has focused on digitising documentation rather than the knowledge contained within it.

“Pharma digitised the container, not the content.”

Paper-based SOPs have been converted into PDFs stored in validated document management systems, complete with version control, approvals and training records. However, the information remains written for human interpretation rather than machine execution. A large pharmaceutical manufacturer typically manages between 5,000 and 8,000 procedural documents. Employees must locate the correct document and version, often cross-referencing several others to determine the appropriate course of action.

Customers report that employees can spend up to 30 minutes a day searching for and navigating these instructions.

“Documents were a decent interface for people. They were never an interface for software, and they are no interface for AI agents.”

With the rise of AI agents, this longstanding productivity challenge is becoming an infrastructure problem. Companies must ensure that autonomous systems can identify and follow the correct, approved procedures without introducing new compliance risks.

Playbook's Operating Memory aims to address this challenge by making approved procedural knowledge accessible across an organisation.

“Our vision is that every company will eventually have an Operating Memory that guides both people and AI. In the future, companies will no longer need to rely on documents that are too often not found, read, and understood correctly,” said Wessendorf.

A data model that explains how the company operates

Playbook extracts information from existing document, quality and learning management systems and organises it in a graph database that humans can control, audit and update.

The data model connects individual process steps with the roles responsible for carrying them out, the conditions under which they apply and the evidence required to demonstrate compliance.

For example, if a temperature sensor fails in a pharmaceutical storage facility, warehouse operators can identify which actions must be taken, who is responsible and what needs to be documented.

While pharmaceutical manufacturing is already extensively documented under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, much of the critical operational knowledge lies in understanding how different procedures interact.

“What lives in people’s heads is the navigation: which of 6,000 documents applies in this situation, how they interact, and where two of them quietly contradict each other,” shared Wessendorf.

This contextual understanding is particularly vulnerable when experienced employees retire. At the same time, employees are increasingly turning to general-purpose AI assistants for answers, potentially relying on outdated or unapproved procedures retrieved from company file systems.

One of Playbook's first customer use cases involves identifying gaps, redundancies and conflicting instructions across thousands of documents. When procedures change, Operating Memory also identifies affected processes and training requirements.

However, Wessendorf emphasised that AI agents should not have the authority to approve procedural changes.

“Agents should have exactly those rights: read, flag, propose. Never approve.”

Instead, AI-generated findings are passed to the employees responsible for the relevant procedures and handled through established change-control processes.

Why the rules for AI must sit outside the AI

Playbook's approach is based on the principle that AI systems should operate within the same governance structures that pharmaceutical companies already use to manage human employees. Wessendorf contends that simply providing an AI agent with an approved procedure does not guarantee compliant behaviour.

“Nobody believes an operator is compliant because they were handed the SOP. Compliance comes from the system around them: the approved version, the training record, the check before release, the deviation when something goes wrong.”

An instruction in a prompt, he explained, is a suggestion to a system that does not necessarily behave the same way twice. Instead, the rules must exist outside the AI model, approved by humans and accessible to AI systems without being modifiable by them.

"Because they are data and not prose (who may do what, in which order, under which conditions, with which evidence), an agent’s intended action can be checked against them, and every lookup leaves an audit trail. We supply the rules and the reference. The stop itself belongs in the execution environment.”

Wessendorf sees this as a missing component of enterprise AI infrastructure. He describes companies as developing an agent layer, where AI systems from providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, SAP and ServiceNow perform tasks, and a data layer, supported by platforms such as Databricks and Snowflake. Between these, he argues, organisations need a procedure layer defining what AI agents are permitted and required to do.

“What is missing in between is the procedure layer: the rules that today sit in thousands of controlled documents.”

Playbook positions Operating Memory as this intermediary layer, with its ontology-based data model forming a key part of the company's technical differentiation.

“Our defensibility lies in our ontology-based data model: it ensures that only the current, approved instruction for the task at hand reaches the agent.

And it works the same regardless of which model or agent platform sits on top.”

Reducing the cost of document-driven operations

Beyond enabling AI adoption, Playbook sees significant opportunities to improve productivity and quality assurance in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Wessendorf identifies four areas of potential value: employee productivity, quality assurance, document reduction and AI adoption.

For a manufacturer employing 10,000 operators, Playbook estimates that time spent searching for procedures represents approximately €30 million in annual costs.

The company is also targeting a 20 per cent reduction in quality events by reducing reliance on outdated procedures, employee memory and incomplete knowledge of process dependencies.

“Most deviations trace back to people working from memory, from an outdated version, or without knowing a dependency existed. The target we are held to is 20 per cent fewer quality events.”

Wessendorf also said customers are planning to retire between 60 and 80 per cent of their procedural documents by replacing redundant information with connected data. However, he believes the greatest potential return comes from making it possible for AI agents to operate within regulated manufacturing workflows.

“Without an approved, auditable source of rules, agents stay out of critical processes. With it, they can go in.”

Taken together, Playbook's financial model estimates that document-dependent operations can cost a large pharmaceutical manufacturer close to €300 million annually.

Regulatory requirements create urgency for AI governance

The pharmaceutical industry's strict regulatory requirements make the challenge particularly significant. Errors in manufacturing processes can result in costly deviations, production delays and potentially serious consequences for patient safety. The draft Annex 22 on Artificial Intelligence to the EU GMP Guide adds another dimension to the discussion, proposing a regulatory framework for AI in pharmaceutical manufacturing, including requirements around oversight, validation and monitoring.

Wessendorf points out that the draft currently provides only for static, deterministic models in critical manufacturing applications, highlighting the difficulties of introducing generative AI into regulated workflows.

He argues that pharmaceutical companies already have experience managing unpredictable actors within highly controlled environments through their quality management systems.

“AI agents are the second unpredictable actor. They don’t need a new philosophy. They need the same rulebook, in a form they can read and cannot rewrite.”

Expanding across life sciences and regulated industries

Although pharmaceutical manufacturing remains Playbook's primary focus, the company is already applying its technology in adjacent regulated sectors, including medical devices and pharmaceutical logistics. One of the world's largest logistics companies uses Playbook's technology across its global healthcare business.

Wessendorf also sees opportunities in industries such as oil and gas and aviation, where extensive procedural documentation and regulatory requirements create similar challenges. However, the company intends to prioritise deeper adoption within life sciences rather than expanding rapidly across multiple industries.

“Pharma is the hardest version of the problem: the densest rulebook, the strictest inspectors, the highest cost of error. If the approach holds under GMP, it holds elsewhere.”

Ensuring AI follows the right procedures

The broader challenge is ensuring that pharmaceutical companies do not introduce AI agents into critical workflows without understanding which procedures those systems are following and how their instructions are maintained.

Wessendorf shared:

“A practical test for readers in life sciences: ask how many agents in your company already work from a handful of uploaded SOPs, and who updates them when the procedure changes. In our experience, nobody knows.”

Ultimately, he argues, the objective is not simply to automate pharmaceutical operations but to ensure that increasing automation does not compromise the quality and safety of medicines.

“Ultimately, it is all about safe medicine for anyone of us.”

According to Christian Lautner, Partner at Heal Capital, in the pharmaceutical industry, errors can cost millions and, in the worst case, put patients at risk.

"The potential for AI is enormous, but unlocking it requires more than powerful models. Playbook has developed technology that helps companies ensure quality and safety when using AI. The company already counts major pharmaceutical companies among its customers.

We believe this approach can define a new category of enterprise software.”

The new funding will support research and development, particularly making Operating Memory accessible to a wider range of autonomous AI systems. Playbook also plans to expand enterprise sales across Europe, the UK and the US.

Lead image: Nikolai Wessendorf, CEO and co-founder of Playbook.