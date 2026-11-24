Amsterdam-based cleantech company Good Heat, which develops and operates electric thermal energy storage systems for industrial applications, has raised €2 million in a funding round led by SET Ventures, with participation from Shell Ventures and existing investor Investible.

Founded in 2025 by Bauke van Gent and Tom Geiser, Good Heat develops solutions to replace conventional gas-fired steam boilers at industrial sites with heat batteries powered by electricity.

Industrial processes require significant amounts of heat for activities ranging from food production to chemical manufacturing. Much of this demand is currently met through fossil fuels, exposing industrial operators to fluctuating gas prices and potential energy supply disruptions. Good Heat aims to address these challenges by providing an alternative based on electric thermal energy storage.

The company's heat batteries store energy when renewable electricity is available at lower prices and release it as heat when needed. Rather than selling the equipment directly, Good Heat develops, finances, builds, owns and operates the systems, allowing industrial customers to purchase steam at a fixed price without making an upfront investment.

Under long-term Heat Purchase Agreements (HPAs), customers also avoid direct exposure to electricity market and fuel price fluctuations. Good Heat uses a technology-neutral approach, selecting thermal energy storage solutions based on the requirements of each industrial site through a competitive procurement process.

The company's business model combines long-term heat purchase agreements with hedged energy supply arrangements, designed to provide predictable revenues and support infrastructure financing. As its portfolio expands, Good Heat aims to reduce financing costs for future projects while supporting the wider adoption of industrial heat storage technology.

Since its launch, Good Heat has developed a project pipeline across Europe and Australia. In Europe, the company has more than 100 MWt of prospective projects across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland, supported by partnerships with energy companies and its own project development activities.

In Australia, Good Heat is developing Project Arcadia, described as the country's largest electric thermal storage project currently in development, with financial close expected in 2027. The company also has an additional pipeline of prospective projects exceeding 75 MWt in the Australian market.

Bauke van Gent, founder and CEO of Good Heat, said:

Industrial heat is an enormous market: a fifth of all the energy the world uses, and almost 90% of it still comes from fossil fuels. The cost of that dependence is obvious at every site we see.

We have built a pipeline across two continents, and this financing lets us scale the team to deliver it. Our message to industry: take the heat, leave the project to us.

Good Heat plans to use the new funding to expand its team and support the delivery of its growing project pipeline across Europe and Australia, advancing the development of electric thermal energy storage systems for industrial customers.