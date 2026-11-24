Legaltech company Intelligent Legal Solutions (ILS), developer of the ProVision platform for private investment funds lawyers, has raised $11 million in a Series A round co-led by Aquiline and BlackFin Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors Chicago Ventures and The LegalTech Fund. The latest investment brings the company's total funding to $15 million.

ILS develops technology to help law firms and general partners (GPs) manage legal processes related to private investment funds. Its ProVision platform provides a structured system for handling fund workflows, including side letters and most-favoured-nation (MFN) elections, reducing reliance on manual processes. The platform has been adopted by law firms across North America, EMEA and APAC, supporting private investment fund formation and management.

In September 2026, ILS expanded its offering with the launch of the Fund Manager Portal, a shared workspace designed to improve collaboration between fund managers and their external legal counsel.

The portal provides fund managers with their own ProVision environment, securely connected to their external counsel's matters. Both parties can manage side letters, comment memos, MFN processes and fund obligations using shared, version-controlled information while maintaining separate data environments.

The system also allows users to search, filter and export information, as well as track and manage obligations across multiple funds. Its users range from first-time fund managers to firms overseeing more than $300 billion in assets under management.

Stefano Benigni, co-founder of ILS, said:

The Fund Manager Portal lets fund managers and their external counsel share matter information through new, purpose-built technology that closely mirrors how lawyers have always exchanged drafts. It works through controlled, versioned snapshots of each matter, so each party keeps its own data and works within its own isolated environment and security perimeter. A growing set of optional AI features sits on top, with every output reviewed by a person. This round lets us build it out further.

According to Fergus Plant, co-founder of ILS, the complexity of legal processes in private investment funds creates a need for specialised technology. He noted that Aquiline and BlackFin's experience and networks across the investment fund ecosystem will support ProVision's international expansion and further development.

ILS plans to use the new funding to accelerate its international expansion, including establishing its first offices in the United States to support its growing North American customer base. The company also intends to expand its teams on both sides of the Atlantic, with additional hires across product, engineering, customer success, sales and marketing, while continuing to develop the ProVision platform.

Jack McCarthy, co-founder of ILS, commented on the company's expansion plans: