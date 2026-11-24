CommerzVentures, a fintech-focused venture capital firm founded in 2014, has announced the launch of CommerzVentures IV (Fund IV), a €50 million fund primarily targeting companies operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial services. The fund is backed by Commerzbank as anchor investor and builds on the firm's experience in fintech investing.

Fund IV will focus on seed and early Series A investments, primarily across the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, with commitments expected to begin in early 2027. The firm plans to build a portfolio of approximately 25 companies, primarily targeting startups developing AI-based solutions for financial services, alongside selective investments in adjacent sectors, including supply chain and cybersecurity.

The new fund's size and investment strategy reflect changes in the startup ecosystem, where companies are reaching revenue earlier, scaling more quickly and progressing through funding rounds at a faster pace. By focusing on earlier-stage investments, CommerzVentures aims to provide founders with industry knowledge, access to networks and operational support during the initial stages of growth.

Fund IV will be jointly led by general partners Heiko Schwender and Judith Vogel, supported by venture partners and senior advisers. The team has experience investing in fintech companies, including Deblock, eToro, Marqeta and Unique, supporting their development through different stages of growth, including public listings in some cases.

Judith Vogel, Partner at CommerzVentures, explained the approach:

Fund IV is deliberately smaller because we want to invest earlier. We aim to combine early conviction with the experience, industry connections and hands-on support founders need to build their businesses.

According to Heiko Schwender, Partner at CommerzVentures, developing AI technology for financial services involves challenges beyond building the product, including regulatory requirements, establishing trust and integrating with existing financial infrastructure. He noted that CommerzVentures intends to use its experience and industry connections to help founders address these challenges.

CommerzVentures' co-founders and partners, Patrick Meisberger and Stefan Tirtey, will continue to manage the firm's existing funds.