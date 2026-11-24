Fintech Pliant today announced that it has secured more than €200 million in additional debt financing capacity through three transactions with Ascory Bank AG and Viola Credit. ​ The announcement follows Pliant's recently announced $80 million Series C funding round, which will support further international expansion and development of its AI-powered payment infrastructure.

The new debt financing arrangements complement that investment by providing additional capacity to support Pliant's growing European commercial card business. ​

Pliant is a modular B2B payments platform that combines commercial card issuing, payment accounts, FX, and spend management for businesses and AI agents. Businesses across travel, e-commerce, insurance and AI-native technology use Pliant to manage complex payment workflows. In contrast, fintechs, software platforms and banks use its infrastructure to build and operate their own commercial payment offerings.

Pliant's API-first platform also enables AI agents and applications to access regulated payment infrastructure with built-in permissions, controls, and auditability. ​

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Berlin, Pliant serves businesses and partners across Europe and North America. ​

The financing strengthens Pliant's ability to support growing credit card payment volumes and customer credit card lines across Europe, providing a scalable refinancing foundation for its continued expansion. ​ The financing structures are designed to address the distinct liquidity requirements of commercial card issuing, including funding customer credit balances and meeting card scheme settlement collateral.

With secured financing against both, Pliant can support higher transaction volumes while maintaining a scalable, efficient funding model. ​



“As our European business continues to scale, our financing infrastructure must grow alongside it,” said Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant.

“These agreements give us significantly greater capacity to support our customers' payment needs while continuing to expand our commercial card business. They also reflect the strength of the financial infrastructure we've built and the confidence our financing partners have in Pliant's long-term growth.” ​

“We have worked with Pliant for more than six years, so it is particularly. rewarding to see how our partnership has developed over time,” said Lukas Diehl, Head of Corporate Clients at Ascory Bank.

“During that period, both Pliant and Ascory have grown significantly, while maintaining the trust and close collaboration that have characterised our relationship from the beginning. With this financing, we are taking the next step and providing Pliant with a flexible solution that supports its continued growth.” ​

“We’re excited to continue backing Pliant as the company expands into new markets while maintaining a strong European presence,” said Elad Friedman, Managing Director at Viola Credit.