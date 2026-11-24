Reversa, a company developing AI agents to automate regulatory processes for businesses and public institutions, has raised €750,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Itnig, the investment fund of Factorial's founders. The round also attracted participation from the co-founders of Jobandtalent and business angels from the technology and legal sectors, including executives from HappyRobot, Fuse Energy and multinational banking and energy groups. Reversa is also supported by Enisa and CDTI's Neotec programme.

Reversa develops a platform that helps organisations monitor regulatory changes, assess their impact and manage compliance processes across different jurisdictions. The company structures information on laws, institutions and regulatory procedures from official sources, providing the foundation for AI agents designed to automate legal and regulatory tasks.

Through its regulatory monitoring system, the platform tracks legislative changes, identifies their potential impact on businesses and supports the implementation of new requirements. Its applications include identifying legal frameworks for market entry, reviewing products for regulatory compliance, conducting legal research and drafting or updating contracts and internal policies.

The technology also supports public affairs activities by monitoring legislative procedures in real time, allowing organisations to anticipate regulatory developments and participate in the legislative process.

Santiago Aliaga Estella, co-founder and CTO of Reversa, explained the company's approach:

Reversa is a regulatory system of action. It does not just capture information; it delivers the finished work. We build a digital replica of each jurisdiction, with its laws, institutions and procedures, and on top of it we automate workflows with agents that resolve our customers' tasks end to end.

Regulatory compliance presents challenges for businesses operating across multiple markets, requiring them to monitor changing legislation and adapt internal processes. Complex regulatory procedures can also delay projects in sectors such as energy and real estate. In the EU, electricity transmission projects can take up to ten years to complete, with more than half of that time spent on permitting, while building permits can take between three and 24 months, depending on the country.

Reversa's customers include multinational companies operating across several jurisdictions, Ibex 35 companies, public affairs consultancies and law firms. According to the company, its technology has helped customers reduce the time spent on regulatory monitoring by 90 per cent and regulatory analysis by 80 per cent.

Reversa plans to use the new funding to expand the international coverage of its regulatory infrastructure and develop sector-specific solutions for financial services, energy and real estate.

In urban planning, the company is working on AI agents designed to simplify land-use permitting processes. The investment will also support the expansion of its engineering, product and commercial teams.