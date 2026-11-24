Swedish fintech Trustly today confirmed it had completed a $60m funding round, having last month said it had received $40m in commitments from its key shareholders.

Trustly said it had received a total of $60m from its main shareholder, Nordic Capital, and Alfvén & Didrikson, another existing shareholder, while other existing shareholders, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, participated in the capital raise.

Trustly said the funds will be used to speed up the development of new AI-powered products. Trustly, which has raised over $450m in funding, leverages open banking technology to allow its customers to pay directly from their bank account without needing to use a card or app.

It is an alternative payment method to card giants Visa and MasterCard. In September this year, Trustly said it was cutting around 200 jobs, around a quarter of its overall headcount, after it saw its revenues fall by more than $50m last year.

Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO of Trustly, said: “The capital raised will accelerate the development of new products that leverage AI to turn payments into intelligence, helping businesses win new customers, retain them for longer and stay ahead of risk. Trustly is building on its leading open banking payments network across the US, Canada and Europe to create a real-time intelligence platform, so that each interaction becomes smarter than the last.”