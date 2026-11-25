Scottish aquatech company Aqura Systems has raised £2.1 million in a funding round led by Archangels alongside Scottish Enterprise to advance its AI-powered robotic monitoring platform for fish farms. The company has also appointed Norwegian salmon farming industry veteran Charles Høstlund as chair as it prepares for international commercialisation.

Founded by Chris Hyde, Steve Ball and Gareth Hammond, Aqura Systems develops automated monitoring technology designed to improve fish health and operational efficiency.

Fish farmers currently rely on manual sampling and microscope-based analysis to identify microorganism-related threats. These processes are often time-consuming, infrequent and inaccurate, making it difficult for farmers to detect emerging risks and respond before they affect fish health.

Aqura aims to address these challenges through MIAbot, a fully automated robotic platform that provides real-time monitoring of biological threats at different depths and across multiple locations within a fish farm.

The platform combines a proprietary imaging system with Aqura’s AI engine to identify microorganisms at the species level, measure their concentrations and collect depth and other relevant water quality data. The technology currently focuses on phytoplankton responsible for algal blooms, with monitoring capabilities for micro jellyfish, sea lice and amoebae also in development.

By providing continuous access to this information, MIAbot enables farmers to take preventative action rather than respond to problems after they arise. Pilot projects are already underway with major salmon farming companies in Scotland.

Chris Hyde, CEO of Aqura Systems, said:

The early reception and testing of MIAbot with industry has been very positive. Globally, aquaculture is a £371 billion industry, but many of its processes are still manual, so there’s a huge opportunity to harness technology to improve fish health and increase efficiencies.

The new funding will enable Aqura Systems to expand its existing AI training datasets, conduct further testing and refine its technology as it prepares for commercial deployment and international expansion.