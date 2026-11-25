Permut, a conversational AI agent platform that businesses can deploy across any channel they use to engage with their customers, has closed a €3 million seed round.

Permut solves a challenge many direct-to-consumer brands face: handling customer interactions efficiently across channels. Its platform lets them deploy conversational AI agents to automate customer service, qualify incoming leads, and run marketing automation - reducing support workload while helping generate revenue. The platform lets businesses build, deploy and manage conversational AI agents across the channels they use to engage with customers, including websites, apps, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and email.



The agents answer enquiries and take actions through each company’s internal systems while keeping the experience consistent with the brand’s identity and tone of voice. They currently handle 80–85 per cent of support enquiries without human intervention and achieve a 60 per cent higher conversion rate on purchases they assist with. Businesses can also monitor conversations to understand customer needs and preferences and identify opportunities.

Alex Lopera, CEO, and Oriol Blanc, CTO, co-founded Permut. Alex Lopera previously built several successful ventures, including Verse, a peer-to-peer payments app, Tipsterchat, a platform helping sports creators monetise their content, and Mundimodo, a marketplace for used bikes. Oriol Blanc was the first CTO at Fever and the first tech lead at Factorial, where he managed a team of more than 50 engineers.

Permut built a base of 80 customers and reached profitability in its first 12 months without external funding. Its customers include some of the fastest-growing brands in retail and e-commerce, including Scuffers, Brownie, Tramas+ and Eme Studios, as well as organisations such as Esade, Baqueira Beret and CaixaBank.

“From the start, we wanted to build a company that could grow on solid business foundations. We focused on developing technology that addresses real business needs. We’re proud of how far we’ve come without external funding, and now we’re ready to pursue new opportunities and take the company to the next stage,” said Alex Lopera, CEO and co-founder of Permut.

Next Tier Ventures led the round, with participation from Masia, Decelera, Secways, Cleo Capital and family office Badebles. Individual investors included:

Kirill Tarnopolskyi (CEO and co-founder of Solidgate),

Marcell Vollmer (founder and CEO of MV Procu),

Didac Lee (founder of Galdana Ventures),

Ben Lang (an early member of the Cursor team and an angel investor) and

Christian Almenar (co-founder and CEO of Monad).

“Conversational AI is evolving from a support tool into the primary channel for sales and customer relationships. Permut has built a flexible platform that leading brands have already made central to their operations, with outstanding conversion results. We led this round because we believe Permut has the product and leadership to become a European leader in AI agents,” said Patricia Pastor, General Partner at Next Tier Ventures.



Permut will use the funding to grow its team from nine to 20 people, strengthen its technology and operations, and support its expansion into new European markets in 2027. The company is on track to exceed €1 million ARR and reach 100 customers by the end of 2026.





