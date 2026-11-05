Claimlane bags €5.6M to turn product claims into business value

Aftersales product resolution platform Claimlane has raised €5.6 million in a Series A funding round led by Verb Ventures, with participation from Skagerak Capital and Vendep Capital. The investment will support the development of customer-specific AI agents and the company's expansion in the United States.

Claimlane develops a platform that helps brands and retailers manage product-related issues, including warranty claims, repairs, replacements, refunds and supplier coordination. Its customers include Skechers, Black Diamond, tonies and Hummel.

Handling faulty or damaged products often involves multiple parties across the supply chain, from retailers and manufacturers to suppliers and repair partners. These processes can be complex and time-consuming, particularly when businesses rely on disconnected systems to assess claims, determine responsibility and coordinate resolutions.

Claimlane aims to simplify these operations by bringing the different stages of aftersales product resolution into a single platform. The system connects customers, retailers, brands and service partners, allowing them to share information, assess product issues based on warranty conditions, supplier agreements and case histories, and coordinate the actions needed to resolve them. These actions can include arranging repairs, initiating replacements, processing refunds or issuing credit notes through connected systems.

By reducing manual administration and improving access to case information, Claimlane also aims to help businesses identify recurring product issues, improve supplier relationships and recover value from products that might otherwise be lost.

We see an opportunity to change the economics of aftersales across both customer and business relationships. Resolve issues in a way that earns customer trust, recover more value from products and give teams time to improve the business. This investment will help us bring AI deeper into that work and further accelerate our growth in the US,

said Anders Sommer, CEO and co-founder of Claimlane.

The new funding will support Claimlane's development of AI agents tailored to customers' products, policies, supplier agreements and workflows. These agents are designed to help aftersales teams assess relevant information, reduce repetitive tasks and manage cases more efficiently, while maintaining human involvement in decisions that require judgement.

The company also plans to develop industry-specific capabilities for sectors including electronics, furniture and outdoor equipment.

Alongside product development, Claimlane will use the investment to expand its US operations and work more closely with brands and retailers in the market. North America has become the company's largest market for new customers so far this year.