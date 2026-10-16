A16z-backed UK fintech Sequence sold to Intuit in reported $200M deal

A UK fintech using AI to help startups better manage revenue has been sold to US software giant Intuit, in what is reported to be one of the largest exits by a UK AI startup with a female co-founder.

Intuit has acquired Sequence, in a sale estimated to be worth around $200m, according to the Times. Sequence, founded in 2021, uses AI to automate business billing, payments and revenue management.

It is based in London and New York, and its customers include startups such as Legora and Cognition.

Sequence was co-founded by Riya Grover, who previously worked at Deutsche Bank and was CEO and co-founder of Feedr, a food tech startup acquired by Compass in 2020 in a $24m deal. Sequence’s other co-founder is Eamon Jubbawy, who co-founded Onfido, the ID software provider sold for $650m in 2024. Jubbawy is also the founder and CEO of climate startup Isometric.

According to the Times, Grover has more than a 45 per cent stake in Sequence, while Jubbawy holds more than a 15 per cent stake.

The startup has raised around $40m in total and its other investors include US VC Andreessen Horowitz, Passion Capital, firstminute capital,and 645 Ventures.

Grover said the deal was a “huge milestone”, saying that being part of Intuit meant that Sequence could operate at a bigger scale.



