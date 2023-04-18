Sweden’s electric and autonomous freight mobility maker Einride enters UK market

Having already expanded operations into Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Norway, the UK’s motorways will soon play host to Einride’s vehicles.

According to the company, they plan on establishing a freight mobility grid across the UK and Ireland, beginning along major motorways including the country’s most densely trafficked, the M1, M5, and M6, commencing in the Midlands, home to the ‘golden logistics triangle’, a hub that lies within four hours drive of 90% of the British population.

The company has announced PepsiCo’s Walkers brand as its first commercial partner in the UK, with Einride connected electric lorries shuttling goods to and fro between manufacturing sites in Leicester and Coventry. A three-year contract, in using Einride’s electric offer, PepsiCo will reduce the distance traveled by a petrol-burning counterpart by some 250,000+ miles annually, reducing over 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“Efficient and innovative movement of goods has always been integral to the growth and prosperity of the UK, with the British pioneering both the railway system and canal networks,” said Einride founder and CEO Robert Falck. “We’re honoured to be here, teaming up with local partners to further establish the UK as a transport pioneer and ultimately help the country meet its net zero goals.”

While Einride might best be known for its autonomous vehicles, in contrast, the UK government scrapped all new smart motorway plans late last week due to a lack of public confidence felt by drivers and cost pressures. With its UK market entry, Einride is emphasizing the usage of its Saga product, a shipping intelligence platform that, "coordinates all parts of the transportation ecosystem" and "simplifies freight management over long distances and removes inefficiencies that are otherwise typical for the industry", such as a driver changeover or waiting for a vehicle battery to charge.

Backed by Tamesek, Northzone, and EQT Ventures, to name a few, Einride was founded in 2016, and announced a $500 million Series C round in early December of last year, bringing their total funding to just over $650 million. In addition to PepsiCo's Walkers brand, Einride counts Electrolux, GE Appliances, Bridgestone, and AB Inbev amongst its client roster.