Istanbul's WePlay Ventures has launched an acceleration program for gaming start-ups

The Istanbul-based gaming VC WePlay Ventures has launched, what it claims is, Europe’s largest game acceleration programme. The three-month programme will train game studios in game development and give them investment opportunities.

Early-stage gaming studios that develop games for mobile, PC, console, and Web3 platforms in Europe, Central Asia, and Turkey will be able to apply to the program. The program will primarily take place online but physical workspaces will be available in 13 countries - details of where are yet to be announced.

“At WePlay, we are committed to supporting early-stage gaming studios in every way we can. We have recognised that these studios require strategic and financial guidance, which forms the foundation of our acceleration program," says WePlay Ventures Managing Partner Bora Koçyiğit.

“In collaboration with leading stakeholders in the European gaming ecosystem, we have created what we believe will be Europe’s largest game acceleration program. We are confident that the program will surpass expectations and benefit the entire gaming industry in the region."

