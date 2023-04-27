Hived is bringing a 'green' buzz to parcel delivery in the UK as it raises £10 million

UK- based sustainable parcel delivery network Hived is tackling the parcel delivery industry to deliver a greener alternative for businesses with its all-electric fleet, not just in last mile delivery but it has nationwide collection across the UK.

Hived has raised a £10 million Series A to scale their delivery solution – the goal is to become 'the number one sustainable delivery company in the UK and a major player in key European markets within five years' - and it would appear it is well on its way.

Hived counts ASOS, Zara, Pip & Nut and Minor Figures among its shipping clients and is integrated with Metapack, Shopify and Shiptheory to give customers the opportunity of green delivery as standard. It also claims to have an impressive 99.7% 'on time' rate.

In 2021 a total of 5.4 billion parcels were delivered in the UK - that's a lot of decarbonising to do. Hived says it has seen 30% month-over-month revenue growth since inception - the company has grown its head office to 40

and now ships to all of Greater London, with nationwide collection across the UK for hundreds of companies.

Hived co-founders Murvah Iqbal and Mathias Krieger first met on a university trip to Silicon Valley and previously co-founded a London-based van advertising start-up, Vanvas.

"Our mission at Hived is to decarbonise the logistics industry while setting a new standard for delivery quality. In an industry that has historically failed customers and the planet, we see the incredible need for Hived’s solution and are rising to that opportunity, building a parcel delivery service that consumers genuinely enjoy and merchants can trust,” says Hived co-founder Murvah Iqbal.

The Series A funding round was led by Planet A Ventures, with Maersk Growth and existing investors Eka Ventures and Pale blue dot.

“This round of funding will enable us to scale Hived as a truly mass-market, sustainable delivery network. From our point of view, parcel delivery is ripe for disruption and Hived is the clear solution. We look forward to using this round of funding to build the network out across the UK so that more retailers and consumers can decarbonise their deliveries and benefit from a high-quality delivery experience," says Hived co-founder Mathias Krieger.

"Globally, transport is expected to be one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions until 2050. With their commitment to sustainability and use of electric vehicles, Hived is not only transforming parcel delivery but also helping to create a more environmentally friendly future. We are thrilled to be investing in Hived, a company that is leading the charge in revolutionising sustainable logistics," Nick de la Forge, Partner at Planet A.